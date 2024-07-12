Chief measures department’s progress against Reform and Reinvention Plan

BETHLEHEM — The Town’s Police Reform and Reinvention Advisory Committee did not find evidence to suggest its police officers are racially profiling motorists in traffic stops.

In an argument that helped support the need for then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to launch police reform across the state, the Town Board had scrutinized what appeared to be a disproportionate amount of traffic stops between white motorists and people of color.

In 2020, Town Supervisor David Van-Luven shared how nearly 40 percent of all tickets issued by Bethlehem police the year before were to people of color. That figure contrasted with the demographics of the town. According to the 2000 census, of the 31,304 people who reside in Bethlehem, 94.74 percent are white.

That figure revealed only a partial data set, Bethlehem police said. The agency argued that the numbers were inflated because it captured the number of violations but not those who had received tickets. Other arguments included that tickets were issued to non-residents and that perceived race was not uniformly captured as a practice.

When comparing traffic stops to tickets issued between 2022 and 2023, the committee reported figures aligned with town demographics.

“Everyone’s perspectives and insights have been helpful and much appreciated for traffic enforcement,” Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara said during a presentation before the Town Board on Wednesday, June 26. “The data from 2022 and 2023 showed a tight correlation between the perceived race of drivers stopped and tickets issued. This data continues to demonstrate that our officers are not targeting drivers of a particular race or ethnicity during traffic stops.”

Cocchiara presented highlights of the department’s progress in meeting the committee’s suggestions, including reforms in recruitment, traffic enforcement, use-of-force, and mental health response.

Diversity and Recruitment

Data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services shows that Bethlehem has the highest percentage of female officers, five Hispanic officers, and the second-highest percentage of Black officers in the Capital District.

Between 2023 and 2024, the department experienced six retirements and resignations, totaling over 100 years of institutional knowledge. Despite these challenges, the department has hired numerous officers, telecommunicators, and support staff and promoted many officers through the ranks.

Crime Rates – Use of Force

Crime rates in Bethlehem remain low compared to municipalities of similar size in the Capital District. The most common crimes are property-related, such as larceny and shoplifting, while violent crimes like robbery, assault, rape, and murder are less common.

The department analyzed the frequency of use of force and found that from 2015 to 2019, officers had an average of 16 use-of-force incidents per year, primarily involving non-cooperative suspects during arrests.

In 2023, there were 22 use-of-force incidents out of 24,000 direct interactions. The low use of force is attributed to extensive training in de-escalation techniques.

Mental Health and Community Support

The department has an ongoing partnership with the Albany County Mobile Crisis Team to support individuals in mental health crises. In 2023, the department handled approximately 200 calls involving mental health support.

Officers are trained to provide appropriate support in crisis situations, ensuring the safety of the person in crisis, the officer, and the community. The department is also training a therapy dog named Red to assist with mental health crises and provide comfort to victims of domestic violence.

Advances in Technology

Since June 2023, all officers have been equipped with body cameras, complemented by an in-car camera system. By June 2024, the department had created 25,000 body-worn and in-car camera videos. Cocchiara said these recordings have proven helpful in clarifying complaints, supporting police cases, and maintaining transparency.

Community Engagement and Feedback

The department values community engagement and has implemented various initiatives to foster positive relationships. In 2023, the department held community events, increased bike patrols, and enhanced communication through social media. They also introduced a Police Interaction Response Form and conducted a community satisfaction survey.

Cocchiara said the feedback has been predominantly positive. “What an outstanding police department we have,” VanLuven said, noting how he observed the police agency’s award ceremony earlier that day. “I appreciate the leadership that Maureen [Cunningham] and the members of the Police Reform and Reinvention advisory committee—and committed community members who pay attention and contribute and listen and help us listen and learn. I see a fantastic department just steadily getting better and I’m impressed every single day.