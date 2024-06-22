Plane left Albany Airport and crashed trying to return after mechanical trouble

COLONIE – A small plane with one person aboard crashed near the intersection of Maxwell and Albany Shaker Roads on Monday.

According to reports, around 8:15 a twin engine plane was attempting to return to the airport after the aircraft had engine trouble when the crash occurred. The plane was privately owned.

The crash site is near the Sanford Library. Roads are closed and access restricted in the area as of 10:30.

As of press time, little information was available. We will have more online at spotlightnews.com.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Watervliet police contacted Colonie police on Wednesday, May 29 about a man wanted there. Quantay Pitts, 25, of Albany was taken into custody at the Dunkin Donuts on Wolf Road and transported to meet officers from Watervliet.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – A Fort Ann man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, May 29 on charges that stemmed from a May 8 domestic incident in the town.

Tanner Ireland, 34, was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony, and aggravated harassment and disobeying a mandate, both misdemeanors. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – Officials from the Albany County jail brought Rudolph Gause, 35, who is homeless, to Colonie police on Wednesday, May 29 on an open warrant.

Gause allegedly did not show up for court in December. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A New Berlin man who was in Colonie Town Court for other charges on Wednesday, May 29, was found to be wanted in Waterford police.

Joseph Guilbault, 40, was taken into custody and transported to Waterford on the strength of the warrant.

Two warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Days Inn on Central Avenue on Wednesday, May 29 at approximately 10:33 p.m. for a larceny call and found a homeless woman had two outstanding warrants in the town.

Tany Mackley, 42, allegedly did not show up for court for cases in December and January. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – A Colonie man was the subject of a larceny call at Walgreens on Central Avenue on Thursday, May 30 and found to be wanted as well.

Daniel Fine, 37, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 12. He had an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady and was transported to meet officers from that department.

Forged plates and sticker

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Osborne Road and Central Avenue on Friday, May 31 for having stolen plates on the car. After an investigation officers also found that the vehicle had a fraudulent inspection sticker. The plates were reported stolen two days earlier.

Clever Villacis-Palacios, 25, of Albany was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Drug charges

COLONIE – A 32-year-old Schenectady man was taken into custody on Friday, May 31 after an incident near the intersection of Fairfield Ave and Quincy Street.

Officers arrested Danzille Robinson on drug charges and he also allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers during the incident that took place at approximately 5:24 p.m.

Robinson was on probation at the time and was charged with criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and assault to cause physical injury to an officer, all felonies, and resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation.

He transported to Albany Memorial Hospital were he was treated for injuries and then was arraigned.

Traffic stop leads to more charges

COLONIE – On Sunday, June 2 at 10:49 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Heritage Lane and Albany Shaker Road and found an Albany woman had an outstanding warrant for burglary in March.

According to reports, Alexis Woody, 25, of Albany, was involved in a domestic incident on Farmingdale Road in Latham on March 30 and was charged with burglary- with criminal intent, a felony, and criminal mischief, disobeying a mandate, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Woody was transported to the police station and processed. Police contacted Judge David Green and he told police to release her on an appearance ticket for June 17.

Burglary – second degree- residential dwelling is only bail-eligible only if the defendant is charged with entering the living area of a dwelling. It is unclear if that is the case here. All the other charges were not bail eligible.