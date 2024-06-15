SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police arrested a 59-year-old homeless man for the second time in a month for not showing up for court for assaults at Price Chopper. Most recently on Tuesday, June 4, Paul McMahon, 59, the court date missed was for allegedly assaulting an employee at the supermarket during an alleged larceny. It was the same night he was to show up to Bethlehem Town Court for another arrest.

According to reports, the original incident was on July 21, 2022 and McMahon put his hands around the neck of an employee during a larceny then ran into the woods near the store. Police took him into custody a short time later. McMahon was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. He also had an outstanding warrant from Albany police at that time, but they advised Bethlehem to tell McMahon to turn himself in.

He was released with an appearance ticket, but the case was transferred to Albany City Veterans Court to be adjudicated, but he failed to appear and that court is no longer operating, so it was transferred back to Bethlehem Town Court with the June 4 arrest.

McMahon was arrested by State Police on Thursday, May 9 for an open warrant in another Bethlehem case because he did not show up not for court.

According to reports, the original incident took place on September 5, 2022 at the Price Chopper in Slingerlands where Paul McMahon, 58, allegedly hit a CDTA bus driver. Police had to apply for a warrant in the case and McMahon was arrested at the Albany VA hospital on December 7, by police there.

He was given an appearance ticket at that time, but did not show up for court. McMahon also had an outstanding warrant from Albany police at that time, but they advised Bethlehem to tell McMahon to turn himself in.

In the most recent arrest, he was given another appearance ticket and released, because the charge is not bail eligible. McMahon is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on June 4.

In the most recent arrest, McMahon was arraigned by Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail until his next court date.

Larceny and warrant

GLENMONT – A 29-year-old Averill Park man was taken into custody at Walmart for an alleged larceny on Sunday, June 2 was also wanted.

Bethlehem police responded to the store at 7:28 p.m. and located Kevin Greene, 29, on Route 9W. According to reports, he was in possession of $107 worth of stolen merchandise.

After a check of Greene’s ID, police found he had an outstanding warrant from the City of Troy.

Walmart declined to press charges and Greene was transported to meet officers from Troy.

Multiple warrants

DELMAR – A 40-year-old Albany woman with a history of not showing up for court was back in Bethlehem Town Court on Wednesday, June 5 after she was arrested in Rensselaer County.

Alisha Dekoskie was processed on the warrant, arraigned by Judge Ryan Donovan and released on her own recognizance, but was immediately taken into custody by Guilderland police for a warrant there.

The case stemmed from a January 2022 arrest for petit larceny at Walmart in Glenmont.

Dekoskie was arrested in Bethlehem in September 2022 she was found to have an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop where the driver did not have a valid license and arrested again while in Colonie in January 2023 for multiple outstanding warrants including Colonie and Niskayuna.

In those cases she was also released.