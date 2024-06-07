Three charged at two local hotels

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a report of a person with a weapon at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites located at 1630 Central Avenue on Sunday, May 26 at approximately 5:11 a.m.

According to reports, a victim stated that she was assaulted and that a handgun was displayed by Marcus Cardona, 41, of The Bronx, during the domestic incident. At that time Cardona was last seen with the handgun contained in a black fanny pack walking towards the Motel 6 located at 1600 Central Avenue where he had multiple rooms registered in his name.

Police reviewed video surveillance from Motel 6 which showed Cardona passed what appeared to be a black fanny pack off to Destiny Ruiz, 22, of Schenectady, before being taken into custody. Ruiz was occupying one of the multiple rooms registered to Cardona. Officers contacted Ruiz and advised her and a male occupant, Dennis Carter, 42, of Schenectady to exit the room.

“Prior to Ruiz and Carter exiting the room an officer on scene observed a black fanny pack thrown out of the rear window of that room which was captured by that officer’s body worn camera,” Lt. Anthony Sidoti said in a statement. “A search of that recovered fanny pack revealed that it contained a ‘ghost gun’ which is an illegal, unregistered and untraceable firearm. Cardona, Ruiz, and Carter were all arrested without incident.”

Cardona, Ruiz, and Carter were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon- second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon- third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Cardona was also charged with menacing- second degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation for the domestic incident at the Econo Lodge.

The defendants were arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County jail pending a preliminary hearing.

As of Friday, May 31, Cardona remains in the Albany County Correctional Facility, while Ruiz has been released under the supervision of probation and Carter has been released on his own recognizance.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Police ask, if you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.

Three warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police traveled to the Schenectady County jail on Wednesday, May 15 to pick up a homeless man for three outstanding warrants in the town.

Robert Moncur, 44, failed to appear in court in January and February. Moncur was arrested in December for a larceny on Central Avenue and had open warrants in Colonie and Guilderland at that time.

He was arraigned by Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – Deputies from the Albany County jail brought Jamie Harter, 36, to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 15 because she had an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was for not showing up to court in January. She was arraigned.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – A 41-year-old Albany woman was taken into custody at her residence by Colonie police on Wednesday, May 15 for a domestic incident earlier in the day.

According to reports, Mikela Moran allegedly keyed the side of a car, causing multiple scratches. She was charged with criminal mischief – third degree, a felony. Moran was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 29.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police took an Albany man into custody on Thursday, May 16 on an outstanding warrant.

Raymond Rafalik, 19, did not show up for court in February 2023. He was given an appearance ticket for May 20 in Colonie Town Court.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road on Thursday, May 16 and found a suspect was wanted by State Police.

According to reports, Amanda Hill, 39, who is homeless was transported to meet Troopers.

Loaded firearm

COLONIE – On Friday, May 17 at 2:19 a.m., Colonie police responded to the Seven Eleven store on Exchange Street after a call to check a subject.

According to reports, the subject in this case, Antoine Clegg, 46, of Colonie was found to have a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his Acura.

He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a felony. Clegg was sent to the Albany County jail after being arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers later in the morning.

Warrant

COLONIE – Niskayuna police brought Jenna Houghtailing, 38, of Schenectady, to Colonie police on Friday, May 18 at 12:35 a.m. because she had an outstanding warrant.

She failed to appear in court in April. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned the next morning by Colonie Judge David Green.

Crash, DWI on Northway ramp

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a vehicle crash on Friday, May 18 at 5:54 a.m. and found the driver to be intoxicated.

According to reports, upon interviewing a 19-year-old Schenectady woman at the crash on the ramp to the Northway off Route 9, The woman was found to be intoxicated.

She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right. The woman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 20.

2020 grand larceny

COLONIE – A Rochester man turned himself in to Colonie police on Friday, May 18 at 11:37 p.m. because he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Darnell Hill, 37, was charged with grand larceny- fourth degree for a 2020 incident. He was given an appearance ticket for June 5 and released.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Officers from the Schenectady County jail transported a homeless man to Colonie on Monday, May 20 for an open arrest warrant.

According to reports, Devon Clifford Lee, 35, was charged with grand larceny for a January 10 incident at Lowes on Central Avenue.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Stacy Mendoza, 47, of Albany, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, May 20 and charged with not showing up for a court date earlier in the month.

She was arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

Strangulation and warrant

COLONIE – A Troy man was in the Rensselaer County jail and brought to Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 20 for an outstanding warrant and other charges.

Kyle Mott, 29, had an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from an incident at the Sycamore Hotel in Latham on February 26, 2022. He was charged with strangulation – obstructing breathing, a felony and unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor in that case and also failed to appear in court in March 2022. He was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry and sent back to jail.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Jessica Burgess, 40, of Albany, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, May 20 for multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

According to reports, she allegedly stole items from the Dicks at Latham Farms on September 19 and October 10, 2022. Burgess was charged with two counts of grand larceny, both felonies, and arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Burglary at Target

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue on Monday, May 20 and took a 55-year-old homeless man into custody for a larceny.

According to reports, Herbert Jamison, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor and was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Drugs with intent to sell and larceny

COLONIE – A Delmar man was taken into custody in the Village of Colonie on Tuesday, May 21 and was found to have a quantity of drugs and an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, at 2:34 p.m., Sean Stanley, 33, was impaired by drugs near the intersection of Locust Park and Stirrup Drive. A check of his information showed that he also had an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie from a September incident at the Northway Mall. He was charged with petit larceny for that incident.

Stanley was also charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, a felony, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 5.

Felony DWI and larceny

LATHAM – Colonie police observed a gray Mazda operating erratically near Loudon Road on Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 11:14 p.m.

According to reports, Officers located Kyle Flannery, 28, of Troy, in the vehicle at the Walmart parking lot. He was observed to be impaired by alcohol, but refused to take a breath test.

A check of Flannery found that he has a prior conviction for an alcohol-related offense within 10 years and was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony DWI, petit larceny and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failing to take a breath test.

Flannery was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Unlawful surveillance at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Tuesday, May 21 for a report of a person recording victims in a dressing room at the store.

Police located the suspect Cody McCumber, 25, at 5:32 p.m. in the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites hotel and took him into custody.

At the police station he was charged with unlawful surveillance – second degree, a felony, and told by police to notify his attorney. McCumber was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

After being cleared from there, he was transported to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.