Police intercept scammer posing as a federal official

COLONIE – On Monday, May 13, at approximately 3:15 pm, the Colonie Police Department responded to a town residence for a report of a possible scam in progress. The resident was attempting to dispute an online purchase made through Etsy when her phone call was forwarded to a male suspect that identified himself as “Patrick”, a representative of the Federal Trade Commission. “Patrick” advised the resident that she was the victim of identity theft and that she should remove all funds from her bank accounts, approximately $40,000, and turn them over to him for safekeeping.

The victim contacted family members who helped identify this as a potential scam and advised her to contact the Colonie Police. Several members of the police department assisted her in continuing the conversation with “Patrick” and made arrangements for him to retrieve the $40,000.

Colonie Police Officers observed Dhruv P. Patel, 33, of Franklin Park, NJ arrive at the residence to collect the money and immediately took him into custody. The resident did not suffer any financial loss in this interaction.

Patel was charged with attempted grand larceny – third degree, a felony, it is also charged as a hate crime based on victim’s age, and scheme to defraud – second degree, a misdemeanor.

Patel was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

The Colonie Police Department said it would like to thank the vigilant resident who recognized the scam and immediately involved police so it could investigate and make an arrest.

They encourage families to discuss these increasingly complex attempts to defraud the elderly and remind residents that they should not disclose any personal information or make any financial arrangements over the phone.

Additional guidance can be found on its website: colonie.org/departments/police/resources/fraudsscams

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, or if you know someone else who may have been victimized or contacted by this or a similar suspect, please contact your local police department, or the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 24-year-old Albany man was arrested by Schenectady police on Wednesday, May 8 on other charges and also had an outstanding warrant from Colonie.

Michael Cruz was transported to and processed by Colonie police and arraigned in Colonie Town Court. He did not show up for court in December.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Target on Central avenue on Wednesday, May 8 for a report of a larceny and found the subject of the call was wanted.

Geoffrey Albright, 35, of Ravena, was taken into custody for the larceny and the warrant for not showing up for Colonie Town Court in March.

Loss prevention employees at the Central Avenue store recognized Albright as someone who previously took items from the Latham Target.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Criminal mischief, strangulation and assault

COLONIE – A domestic dispute on Sand Creek Road led to the arrest of a Colonie man on felony charges on Thursday, May 9.

According to reports, Officers arrested Devin Hoagland, 24, at approximately 12:52 a.m. and charged him with criminal mischief- third degree and strangulation- second degree, both felonies, and criminal mischief – disabling equipment to prevent call and assault – with intent to cause physical injury, both misdemeanors.

Hoagland was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated DWI

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a check-a-subject call on Wednesday, May 8 in the parking lot of Latham Farms.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old Johnstown man behind the wheel of a running vehicle parked outside All Star Wine and Spirits. According to reports, officers observed the man to have watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He also had an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside his car.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody and at the police station, was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 20 and released.

Two arrested for robbery with gun

COLONIE – On Wednesday, May 8, Colonie police arrested a Schenectady man and Troy woman at the Days Inn and Suites on Central Avenue for an incident that happened there earlier in the day.

According to reports, In addition to the incident at the hotel, Brice Simmons, 25, and Maria Peterson, 19, took place in another incident in Schenectady. Officers from Schenectady also filed charges.

Simmons was arrested at 11:25 p.m. and Peterson the next day at 1:29 p.m. at the hotel.

They both were charged with robbery first degree-displaying a firearm, grand larceny-credit card and conspiracy, all felonies.

Simmons was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green the next morning. Green arraigned Peterson on May 9.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Marshall’s store on Central Avenue on Thursday, May 9 for a report of a larceny and found the man was also wanted.

According to reports, approximately 4:34 p.m., Antonio Wright, 36, of Albany, had left the store and was at the bus stop when police located him. He was taken into custody after resisting arrest. An investigation found that Wright had an outstanding warrant from Colonie for not showing up to court in January.

He was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and also processed on the warrant.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

No lights, no license, but had warrant

COLONIE – A 32-year-old Rotterdam man was driving near the intersection of Willow and Central Avenues on Sunday, May 12 at approximately 9:22 p.m. with no lights on when Colonie police pulled him over.

According to reports, Milo Martinez had a suspended permit and an investigation found he had an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam police.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for operating without stop lights.

He was transported to meet officers from Rotterdam police.

Robbery and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested Damir Willis, 27, of Albany during an open investigation on Monday, May 13 for an incident at Lids on Central Avenue in November. He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court to face charges for an incident at LL Bean the same day.

According to reports, Willis was at the Albany County jail on other charges and was brought to Colonie police where he was processed.

He was charged with robbery-first degree, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant.

Willis was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Woman charged with 10 larcenies Thefts took place in February, March and April at multiple stores in Colonie

COLONIE – A Middleburgh woman, who is facing charges in Saratoga County and at its jail, is facing charges for 10 more incidents in Colonie after officers brought her from the jail to Colonie on Monday, May 13 for an outstanding warrant.

Courtney Worrock, 26, did not show up for court in Colonie on September 11 and a police investigation linked her to 10 other incidents at Price Chopper, Lowes and Boscov’s after that point. .

She was previously trespassed from Price Chopper for prior incidents which elevated the charges at that store to felonies.

She is accused of stealing from the Central Avenue Price Chopper on February 25 (six times), March 18 and April 22.

Worrock was charged with eight counts of burglary, felonies, and petit larceny, misdemeanors, for those incidents. In addition she was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for incidents at Boscov’s on March 18 and Lowes on March 22.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers who set bail at $10,000. Worrock was then sent back to the Saratoga County jail for the charges there.