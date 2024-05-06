16-year old arraigned in family court

DELMAR – A 16-year old student was arrested and charged with the fire at Bethlehem Central High School school on Tuesday, April 23 that forced an evacuation of school and relocation of some classes.

According to Bethlehem police, on May 6, 2024, detectives arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for arson in connection with the incident.

The juvenile has been charged with arson in the first degree, reckless endangerment first degree, criminal mischief second degree, all felonies and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The 16-year-old juvenile was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and released to the Supervision of Albany County Probation.

At 10:55 a.m. on April 23 the school was evacuated because of smoke detected in an exhaust fan in the boy’s bathroom in the C Wing. Delmar, Elsmere and Slingerlands fire departments responded and originally thought the source of the smoke was the exhaust fan, but determined that it was an intentional act, the school district said in a statement. At that point, Bethlehem police began an investigation into who caused the fire.

“When we arrived there was a heavy smoke condition in the hallway,” Delmar Fire Chief Dan Ryan said. “There was smoke pushing out from the ceiling.”

The department sent crews to the roof to check the exhaust fan, but the smoke continued after it was disconnected, Ryan said.

“The initial report was that it could be coming from the fan. We found the source when we got into the ceiling and what was above it,” Ryan said.

Ryan wouldn’t elaborate about the burning material above the tiles, due to the police investigation, but did say it was not part of the structure.

Firefighters pulled a water hose into the building as a precaution.

“We didn’t want to get into that ceiling without having water available,” Ryan said. “You never know what may happen. It is better to be prepared.”

Once the material was put out, the crews had to ventilate the C Wing. Ryan said that the smoke was pretty much contained to that area.

According to the School district, students were allowed back in the building at 11:50 a.m., but the C Wing remained closed until 1:30 p.m., due to the investigation.

“The school district is cooperating with the police department and the fire department in the investigation. The district is also conducting a school investigation according to the district’s Code of Conduct,” an email to parents from district Superintendent Jody Monroe said.

At the time, Bethlehem Deputy Chief James Rexford confirmed the investigation, but would not comment beyond that. The school district would not comment beyond the April 23 statement sent to district parents.

“This incident is a very serious matter and is being treated as such,” Monroe wrote. “The safety of students and staff is of greatest importance to the district. There will be additional security measures in place to ensure safety throughout the school and throughout the day. Please have a conversation with your child about the seriousness of this matter.”

“This was not a fake fire alarm,” Ryan said. “It was very disruptive to the school day.”

Students were evacuated to the turf field stadium seating on the East side of the school, according to scanner reports. If the weather was bad or cold, students would have been moved across the street to Eagle Elementary School or sent home early.