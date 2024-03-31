Man in November car chase, multiple larcenies arrested again

SLINGERLANDS – A 37-year-old Albany man was arrested for allegedly trying to leave Price Chopper with a full cart of merchandise on Thursday, March 21. It was the eleventh time in the past year that he has been arrested by local police agencies Spotlight covers.

At 11:47 p.m., Bethlehem police responded to a call from the store that a man dressed in black pushed the cart out the produce door into a railing outside. The man then ran into the woods before police arrived. Police searched the area, but did not locate the man.

At 7:00 a.m. the next morning, store staff called police again because they had spotted the suspect from the prior night’s theft get on a bus heading back to Albany. Bethlehem police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Mark Nolan-Schou. Police in the area are very familiar with Nolan-Schou in the past year.

On Monday, Jan. 29, Nolan-Schou was brought from the Schenectady County Jail, where he was held on other charges, to Colonie to face additional charges. At that time he had been charged in nine incidents and Nolan-Schou had four outstanding warrants from Colonie for retail crimes spanning from August 16 to December 16. According to Deputy Chief Daniel Belles, Colonie charged him with grand larceny from Target, a felony, and petit larceny from Price Chopper and Target (separate incident at that store), and Napa Auto parts, all misdemeanors.

Two of the incidents took place after he was arrested for a separate larceny at Napa Auto Parts in Ravena and a car chase through Bethlehem. On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 6:22 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Napa Auto Parts in Ravena for a reported larceny. The store’s manager was able to show surveillance video of the alleged larceny but the suspect’s gray 2015 Subaru Outback left the parking lot. Deputies put out a notification and Bethlehem police made contact with the vehicle on Route 9W a few minutes later and performed a traffic stop.

According to reports, the driver of the car, Nolan-Schou, stopped and identified himself, but then, when asked to exit the vehicle, said to police “I don’t want to go to jail. Please don’t make me do it.” Nolan-Schou then put the car in gear and fled.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed and continued up Route 9W, Glenmont Road, River Road and eventually into the Port of Albany. The chase eventually ended on Broadway in the City of Albany, when Nolan-Schou pulled over.

Nolan-Schou and Chelsea L. Biathrow, 36, also of Albany, were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle yielded the merchandise stolen from Napa Auto Parts, police said. While conducting this investigation, one of the Bethlehem Police Officers recognized Nolan-Schou as a suspect in a larceny of packages case that occurred on November 12 at an Elsmere Avenue residence in Delmar.

Bethlehem police charged Nolan-Schou with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Elsmere Avenue larceny case. For the pursuit, he was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of reckless driving, all misdemeanors, and failing to use headlights, speeding, four counts of illegal signaling, and failing to stop at a stop sign, all violations.

Nolan-Schou was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on November 21 and turned over to Sheriff’s Deputies. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Biathrow and Nolan-Schou with criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny, both felonies. Even though he was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors at that time, none were bail eligible and he was released with an appearance ticket.

He was also picked up by State Police shortly after being released in Bethlehem.

According to Public Information officer Trooper Stephanie O’Neil, Nolan-Schou was arrested on November 29 by State Police in Clifton Park on a warrant for a petit larceny from the Market 32 in Clifton Park that occurred on August 9. The same day he was transported to State Police in Fonda due to a warrant for petit larceny from the Lowes in Amsterdam that occurred on November 9. After the arraignment in Colonie, Nolan-Schou was sent back to the Schenectady County jail, where he was being held on additional charges, but was released at some point.

On March 21 he was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby, for the Slingerlands incident, and released under the supervision of probation so that he could be turned over to Guilderland police for an active bench warrant there for not showing up for court. He is scheduled to appear in Bethlehem Town Court again on April 16.

Nolan-Schou has been charged with over 20 crimes and bench warrants for at least 11 separate incidents in the span of our reporting. All of these incidents occurred in the agencies we cover, Bethlehem, Colonie, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, Guilderland and State Police. Given the bench warrants from other Towns, there were many more that we don’t know about. Other suspects still at large after search

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police apprehended one of three suspects in an alleged larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, March 20.

At approximately 4:16 p.m., officers responded to the store for a report of three men taking a Sony Playstation without paying for it. Upon arrival the suspects ran into a vacant parcel of land. Police did take one of the men, Teyvon Vicha, 20, of Ballston Spa, who was carrying the Playstation, into custody. According to reports, Vicha apologized and admitted he took the item.

He was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Vicha also had an outstanding warrant from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. He was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 2. Vicha was turned over to deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The other two men were not found and the investigation continues.

Warrant and then assault

DELMAR and COLONIE – An Albany man who did not show up for court for a May 2023 incident was taken into custody by Albany City police on Thursday, March 14 on an outstanding warrant. Robert Duncan Jr., 55, of Albany, was then transported to Colonie where he had an outstanding warrant for felony assault.

On May 26 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Bethlehem police stopped a truck with a suspended registration on Route 85 in Slingerlands.

When officers checked the Ram 3500 Dually they found the license plate attached to the truck was for a Ram 1500, the truck had a fake registration sticker, no insurance, the VIN number was missing and the Duncan did not have a valid license. An investigation found that the truck was reported stolen out of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property over $3,000 and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, and driving with a suspended license and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors and operating without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating with improper plates and operating without an inspection.

Duncan was sent to the Albany County jail until he was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby the next day. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return on June 20.

A bench warrant was signed by Kirby on January 22 because Duncan did not show up for court.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned by Judge Ryan Donvan the same day. He was released on his own recognizance but was released to Colonie police who had an arrest warrant for Duncan.

In that case, Duncan was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a felony, for an incident on Warwick Avenue on November 30.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – On Saturday, March 16 at approximately 12:34 a.m., a Bethlehem police patrol

unit observed a black Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Delaware Avenue. The vehicle failed to stay in its lane, had no tail lights on and crossed the yellow hazard markings on the road. The officer performed a traffic stop and interviewed the driver, a 43-year-old Delmar man.

The officer observed the man to have droopy, watery and bloodshot eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. According to reports, he said that he had two beers and a captain and coke earlier in the evening.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample which returned a .16 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for failure to keep right and no tail lamps.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 2.

Larceny at Walmart

GLENMONT – A 61-year-old Cohoes man was arrested after he allegedly walked out of Walmart with a 50-inch TV without paying and was walking down Route 9w with it on Sunday, March 17. He also had an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, officers located Marcel Vrede a short distance from the store on the sidewalk. The officer also noticed the 50-inch HiSense TV in the bushes. Vrede was taken into custody and loss prevention employees identified him as the larceny suspect.

He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor and was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Vrede was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 16 and then turned over to deputies from that department.