Time to take a road trip

ALBANY— The arrival of near-peak fall foliage in the Adirondacks and significant color changes in The Catskills highlighted the last week of September, according to the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report.

The report, covering Sept. 25 – Oct. 1, 2024, detailed the ongoing transformation of New York’s landscapes as the state moves deeper into the fall season.

In the Adirondacks, parts of Essex County experienced up to 80% leaf change, particularly around Wilmington, where bright shades of red, purple, and orange dominated the scenery. In Franklin County, areas like Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab saw 80% color change with striking displays of copper and bronze hues. Hamilton County also reported 65% change in both Lake Pleasant and Long Lake, with oranges and reds making a strong appearance.

In The Catskills, the foliage was at the midpoint of change, with Greene and Ulster counties showing 60-65% color change. Areas like Windham and Belleayre Mountain Ski Area were blanketed with vibrant reds and oranges, signaling the rapid progression of fall in the region.

While the Adirondacks and The Catskills saw advanced transitions, other parts of the state, including Albany County and the Capital-Saratoga region, remained in the earlier stages of fall color change. Around Albany’s Cohoes Falls, leaves displayed about 20% color change, while the Thacher State Park area in Voorheesville was closer to 25%, with bright yellow and orange leaves visible.

Despite varied levels of transformation across the state, fall foliage watchers could enjoy an array of seasonal colors, from muted yellows in Long Island to deep reds and oranges in the Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions.

The I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report is based on observations from more than 85 volunteer spotters throughout New York and offers updates on foliage conditions each week during the fall season.