ALBANY – Criminal Justice students at Capital Region BOCES conducted a U.S. flag ceremony today in honor of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

Students in Scott Murray’s Criminal Justice program led the formal ceremony with military precision while hundreds of fellow Career and Technical Education Center students stood silently.

“It was very moving,” said Adam Mainville, a Two-Year Sequence of Health Careers teacher, veteran, and member of the American Legion.

Murray, also a veteran and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, taught the students the value and importance of the ceremony and the actions they performed.

Among the students participating in the ceremony were Brianna Capuano from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Rahbia Khan from Green Island, and Benjamin Downs from Scotia-Glenville.

“It was good to take a moment to remember,” said Downs.

“I have never been in something like this before, but I feel it was powerful and something more people should take part in,” added Capuano.