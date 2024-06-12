Old building torn down to make way for expanded food and beverage shop

GLENMONT – On May 30, commuters along Route 9W in Glenmont and Bethlehem residents alike were treated to a new Stewart’s Shop where Stewart’s has stood since 1982. The new Stewart’s, which faces the now demolished brick building, stands where Johnny B’s Glenmont diner was once located. The new store’s approximately 4,000 square foot imprint and 41 parking spaces have nearly doubled the location’s size.

With the additional space, patrons can try a food bar, beer cave or beverage bar. “There is a bigger cooler area for drinks of all kinds, a walk-in cooler space, a bigger space for make your own coffee, and expanded to-go selections,” said Site Development Manager Jim Gillespie. Gillespie said the changes are responsive to customers’ interest in more to-go options.

The new store also provides picnic tables, a bike rack, and more green space. Gillespie said, “you’d be surprised. The picnic tables get a lot of use. People like to enjoy a beverage outside and relax out there.” He predicted the picnic tables “will be popular.”

Eight Tesla chargers and a fueling canopy for diesel trucks and and larger utility vehicles will soon appear on the footprint of the demolished former Stewart’s store.

Gillespie said rather than generate increased customer volume, Stewart’s expects the store will see increased sales from customers already using the shop making more purchases of the expanded options. “Typically, the store feeds off existing commuter traffic,” said Gillespie.

According to Robin Cooper, Stewart’s Public Relations Manager, the new shop is part of Stewart’s 2024 $50 million investment plan, which includes new stores, renovations and expansion of its commercial kitchen in Saratoga County. Cooper said the Glenmont store cost just over $3 million to build and its size is “standard” for newly built Stewart’s stores.

Cooper said there are no plans to replace or renovate the five other Bethlehem Stewart’s, but “minor upgrades” to the Elm Street/Delaware Avenue store will be made.

As for the Glenmont store, Gillespie said, “we are very happy to have the shop open and looking forward to completely finishing the project just before July 4.”