Friday May 10, 2024 State Street – Street Scrubbing Event

May 10, 2024, between the hours of 9:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M., Tulip Festival Street Scrubbing event; State Street between Eagle Street and Lodge Street will be closed to all traffic. CDTA will re-route all buses that normally use State Street to Pine Street via Lodge Street in both the eastbound and westbound directions. All motor vehicle traffic will be diverted during these hours. All parking will be prohibited on this section of State Street during these hours

May 10, 2024, 6:00 A.M. through Sunday May 12, 2024 – Washington Park Parking Restrictions:

Washington Park Road, east side from Hudson Avenue north 6 spaces Washington Park Road, both sides from New Scotland Avenue to Lake Avenue

Road Closure, Friday, May 10, 2024, at 6:00 A.M. through Sunday, May 12, 2024

Washington Park Road, from New Scotland Avenue to Lake Avenue

SATURDAY, May 11, 2024 and SUNDAY, May 12, 2024 TULIP FESTIVAL (Road Closures)

May 11, 2024 at 12:01 A.M. until May 12, 2024 at 8:00 P.M., Washington Park, ALL ROADS, will be closed to all traffic for the Tulip Festival.

Additionally, the following roadways will be closed to all, but local (resident and emergency vehicles) traffic:

May 11th and 12th 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. each day Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street Willett Street between Madison Avenue and State Street Henry Johnson between Western and State Street State Street between Robin and Lark Street

May 11th and 12th 6:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. each day the following roadway will be closed to all traffic

Englewood Place between Western Avenue and the south dead end.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS FOR TULIP FESTIVAL

May 11th at 12:01 A.M. until May 12th at 8:00 P.M.

Washington Park – ALL ROADWAYS including Henry Johnson Boulevard

May 11th and May 12th 6:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. each day

Englewood Place, both sides from Western Avenue to the south dead end Thurlow Terrace, both sides form Western Avenue to the south dead end

May 11th at 6:00 A.M. until May 12th at 8:00 P.M.

Madison Avenue, north side from the bus stop east of New Scotland Avenue east 12 spaces State Street, south side 4 spaces west of Henry Johnson Boulevard S. Pearl Street, west side 2 spaces south of State Street Madison Avenue, north side 2 spaces west of Grand Street Elk Street, both sides 3 spaces west of Eagle Street Elk Street, north side 3 spaces west Hawk Street

Parking in the vicinity of Washington Park is limited. Please consider using alternate parking facilities that have been set up for this event. A CDTA shuttle bus will be running from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. both Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th. The bus will make a loop to the following stops where parking is available:

State Street at Henry Johnson Boulevard. The bus will stop on the southwest corner on State St. S. Pearl Street at State Street. The bus will stop on the southwest corner on S. Pearl Street Madison Avenue & Eagle Street. The bus will stop on the northeast corner on Madison Avenue Elk Street at Eagle Street. The bus will stop on Elk Street Elk Street at N. Hawk Street. The bus will stop on Elk Street

Parking is available for residents where parking is affected by the event. The following parking areas are available on the above mentioned shuttle stop locations:

East Parking Garage located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Eagle Street. Parking is available starting Friday, May 10, 2024 after 4:00 P.M. until Monday May 13, 2024 at 6:00 A.M. Cathedral & Museum Visitor Lot located in the rear of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception on Madison Avenue west of Eagle Street. Parking is available on May 11th and 12th from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. daily Elk Street State parking areas. There are several surface parking areas operated by NYSOGS that are available in this area starting Friday, May 10, 2024 after 4:00 P.M. until Monday, May 13, 2024 at 6:00 A.M. All vehicles parked in these areas must be removed by Monday, May 13, 2024 at 6:00 A.M.

For more information on this year’s Tulip Festival visit www.albanyevents.org