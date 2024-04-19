Every year, the Capital Region celebrates the outstanding achievements of individuals who exemplify the spirit of vitality, leadership, and service in their “third age.” The Annual Third Age Achievement Awards, hosted by LifePath and sponsored by CDPHP, shine a spotlight on those who continue to significantly impact our community well into their later years.

This prestigious event honors individuals who have embraced the opportunities of their “third age,” a phase of life marked by wisdom, purpose, and ongoing growth. Among this year’s remarkable honorees are:

Monika Boeckmann: With over 25 years of experience in not-for-profit management, corporate training, health and elder care, Monika has dedicated her career to guiding organizations toward effective operations. Her leadership roles include Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY and LifePath, as well as the Chief Administrative Officer of the United Way of Dutchess County.

Joe Culver: Joe’s career spans over four decades, with notable roles in banking and mortgage lending. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he has been a staunch advocate for community development, serving as a Founding Member and Board Director for initiatives such as Larkfest in Albany and the Albany Food & Wine Festival.

Kathy Kavanaugh: Kathy’s diverse career includes program administration, public relations, and community development roles. Her commitment to service extends to organizations supporting women and girls, where she actively engages as a member and volunteer.

Dr. Carolyn McLaughlin: With over 30 years of public service, Dr. McLaughlin has held significant roles in local government, advocacy, and education reform. Her dedication to social justice and community empowerment has earned her numerous accolades and recognitions.

Louis W. Pierro, Esq.: As the Founder and Principal of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, Louis has established himself as a prominent figure in estate planning and elder law. His commitment to legal excellence and client welfare has earned him recognition from prestigious organizations.

Sgt. Leonard Ricchiuti, Jr.: Known affectionately as Sgt. Lenny, Leonard’s legacy in the Albany community is immeasurable. As the Executive Director of the Albany Police Athletic League, he has been a mentor and role model to countless youth, promoting positive reinforcement and social justice.

Jack Roddy: With decades of experience in the hospitality sector locally, Jack has been instrumental in the success of Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel. His leadership extends to community engagement, where he serves as the Brunswick, NY, school board president.

These remarkable individuals exemplify the spirit of the Third Age Achievement Awards, demonstrating that age is no barrier to positively impacting our community. We invite you to join us in honoring their dedication, leadership, and service as we celebrate their achievements at 11:30 am on April 26 at Wolferts Roost Country Club.

For more information about the Awards Luncheon and how you can support the event and honorees, visit LifePath’s website: lifepathny.org/thirdage_28. Let’s celebrate excellence and inspire others to make a difference, regardless of age.