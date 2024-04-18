ALBANY– The Albany County Land Bank Corporation is pleased to announce that Sean Maguire, has been named its next executive director. Maguire brings over 20 years of experience in urban planning, economic development, and community revitalization to the role. He was selected by the board of directors after conducting a comprehensive search.

“We are thrilled to have Sean join us to lead the Albany County Land Bank,” said Charles Touhey, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His extensive background in planning, community and economic development, and creating public-private partnerships will be invaluable as we continue our work to revitalize vacant and abandoned properties across Albany County.”

Maguire most recently served as Director of Planning and Economic Development for the Town of Colonie, where he oversaw the administration of its comprehensive plan, site plan and subdivision review, long-range planning efforts, and implemented strategic initiatives to spur economic growth. He recently led Colonie to a NYS Climate Smart Communities Bronze designation, an eighth year as a Tree City USA with the Arbor Day Foundation, and to become an Accredited Economic Development Organization with the International Economic Development Council. Prior to that, he served as Vice President at SUNY Schenectady Community College and as Director of Economic Development at the Capital District Regional Planning Commission.

“I’m honored and excited for this opportunity to lead the Albany County Land Bank in its vital mission,” said Maguire. “I’ve often imagined what we could do with these important assets to build better communities. By repurposing vacant and abandoned properties, we can continue to build stronger, more vibrant communities across our county.”

A certified planner (AICP) and economic development professional (CEcD), Maguire holds Master’s degrees in Urban and Regional Planning and Public Administration from the University at Albany. He has experience teaching community and economic development courses for the University at Albany and University of Oklahoma. He is President of the New York Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association and an active member of the International Economic Development Council.

The Albany County Land Bank Corporation works to acquire vacant, abandoned, and tax- delinquent properties to eliminate blight and promote housing affordability and economic growth. Since its founding in 2014, the Land Bank has returned more than 1,000 properties to tax rolls and generated $38.1 million in private investment as a result.