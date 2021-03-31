BETHLEHEM — The town announced its water main flushing schedule for the spring.

The town Department of Public Works broke down the month-long schedule into separate sections of town, starting Monday, April 5 with Slingerlands, North Bethlehem and the Town of New Scotland.

The department followed its schedule with a brief warning to residents that they may see “some discoloration” in their water during those dates, advising against doing laundry until the water clears.

“Run water until it clears before doing laundry,” the town said.

WATER MAIN FLUSHING

April 5 to April 23:

Slingerlands, North Bethlehem, Town of New Scotland

April 14 to May 7:

Delmar, Elsmere

April 26 to May 14:

Glenmont, Selkirk

Reducing Human-Bear Conflicts

Bear sightings are often reported throughout the town especially in spring. A reminder from the town’s Animal Control Officer: People who think they are doing wildlife a favor by feeding them and getting them used to humans are doing them a big disservice.

Bears are more likely to seek out human food sources in the spring, when natural food is scarce, and in the summer, particularly during periods of drought. The leading cause of bear complaints in New York is bears getting into residential garbage and birdfeeders.

The state recommends removing bird feeders from April 1 to Nov. 30. New York’s black bears begin emerging from their winter dens in mid to late March. Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can’t reach it.

The Feeding of Black Bears is Prohibited in New York, even the incidental, indirect feeding of black bears is unlawful. If a bear continues to forage for food near humans, it will be trapped and tagged in the ear. If trapped a second time, tagged in the other ear. Third time destroyed!

Remove bird feeders after April 1. New York’s black bears begin emerging from their winter dens in mid to late March. Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can’t reach it.

Do not feed pets outside. An empty dish can attract a bear.

For more tips, visit townofbethlehem.org.

Remove the grease can from grills after every use. Turn the grill on “High” for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors off the grill.

Do not place food outside to attract any wildlife. Any food stuff used to attract birds, squirrels or other wildlife will also attract bears.

Do not operate refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

Garbage is extremely attractive to bears! It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a sturdy building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear. Note: Burning garbage is illegal and may increase its attractiveness to bears.

Bear resistant trash cans are used all over the country to eliminate human-bear conflicts.

If you frequently find bears foraging in your garbage cans, despite proper storage, consider using a bear-resistant trash container.

Mask garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.

If you have curbside garbage pickup- Take out trash just before your scheduled pickup. Do not put garbage at the curb the night before.

Do not place meat or bones in compost piles.

Electric Fencing is an effective tool for keeping bears out of apiaries, chicken coops, compost, and gardens.

Keeping Humans and Bears Safe In New York State, people and black bears often find themselves living nearby one another. Bears can obtain all of the nourishment they need from the forest but they are intelligent and opportunistic animals that will find and consume whatever food they can access most easily. Since bears must often cross roads and pass through developed areas to find the varied habitat types that produce their seasonal food sources, they often find human foods readily accessible along the way, if homeowners do not take necessary precautions. Not every bear that passes through a developed area is a ‘problem bear’, but available human food sources can quickly turn them into one. Frequently, humans unknowingly create potential food sources for bears that may attract them into close proximity to residential areas and subsequently result in human-bear conflicts. These conflicts are often associated with activities not intended to attract bears, such as feeding birds, improperly storing garbage, and leaving messy grills and pet food outdoors. Most conflict scenarios in New York can be resolved or minimized by removing or adequately securing whatever served to attract the bear. Bears are opportunistic feeders and will remember where they find easy food, and return to that location frequently. Intentional feeding of bears or repeated access to human foods without negative consequence can lead bears to become habituated (lose their fear of humans) and to become food-conditioned (actively seek out human foods). Habituated and food-conditioned bears may become bolder in their efforts the longer they are successfully able to access human foods, and will eventually become involved in human-bear conflicts. These food conditioned bears are significantly more likely to be hit by cars or shot illegally by people who mistakenly perceive a threat to their own safety. Report a Bear Problem. Contact your regional DEC wildlife office to report black bear related damage.

Feeding of Black Bears is Prohibited in New York Never feed bears intentionally; it is illegal and creates human-bear conflicts. DEC has adopted a regulation prohibiting the deliberate and intentional feeding of black bears. The incidental, indirect feeding of black bears also is unlawful after a written warning has been issued by the department.