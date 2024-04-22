DELMAR – From the hospitality industry to successful real estate agent, Gabler Realty is thrilled to welcome Realtor, Christopher Donato and his recruit, Shayla Grey.

With much success in the current real estate industry, Christopher attributes his exceptional customer service skills to working for 15 years within the hospitality industry. Working in hospitality gives you grit! From working as a busser, line cook, server, bartender, and manager, Christopher has developed a deep understanding of the importance of providing valuable customer service. With good customer service comes the core essential qualities of communication, problem-solving, teamwork, multitasking, and attention to detail. All these qualities are essential to make it in the real estate industry, especially in today’s market.

Mastering his craft of providing exceptional customer service, Christopher decided to take his passion for serving others into the real estate industry in 2018. Utilizing all his skills learned in the hospitality industry, he quickly moved up the ranks at his previous brokerage and was awarded the Service Excellence Award in 2022 and most recently joined the team at Gabler Realty with his recruit, Shayla Grey in 2024. “Now armed with modern marketing techniques, constant support, and superior communication, I’m excited to be providing my clients with the highest level of service” states Christopher.

Gabler Realty is positioned amongst the top real estate brokerages leading the local housing market in the Capital Region. Since Gabler Realty opened its doors in 2017, this woman-owned firm led by nationally recognized Broker and Owner, Judith Gabler, has expanded its sales volume every year, serving hundreds of clients with a fraction of the number of salespeople of other firms. In 2022, Gabler Realty was ranked the #1 brokerage in the Global Multiple Listing Service (MLS) with 25 sales agents and #13 overall out of 800 firms in 2023 – ranking among other brokerages with hundreds more agents.

The firm encompasses markets across all the Capital Region counties and boasts hundreds of 5-star client reviews across major platforms like Google, Realtor.com, and Facebook. To learn more, visit www.GablerRealty.com.