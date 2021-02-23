GREEN ISLAND — However you look at it, the choice to live at Starbuck Island Luxury Apartment Community is not a matter of perspective.

Luizzi Properties’ latest apartment community has a bird’s eye view of all that’s happening in the Capital District, including a stellar vantage point on a revitalized downtown Troy.

Starbuck Island is nestled in the cradle between the village of Green Island and the city author Kurt Vonnegut often called Ilium. Geographically, it’s in the middle of everything that’s happening — from Troy to Saratoga Springs.

“People come here, and that’s part of what we tell them,” said Austin Christopher, Starbuck Island’s property manager. “It’s really about the location. The apartments, themselves, are gorgeous.”

Starbuck Island features an exclusive riverside restaurant, outdoor resort-style pool, amphitheater, retail shops, boat slips, heated sidewalks and the very best in luxury waterfront living. Their elegantly-designed interiors offer upscale finishes, private balconies, scenic views of the Hudson River, and an easy walk to downtown Troy.

“Now we’re reaching our final phase of construction. So, our residential buildings are preparing to have all amenities done for the beginning of spring,” said Austin.

Their distinct waterfront homes feature spacious floor plans with all the modern comforts one would expect — from designer kitchens and private balconies to heated sidewalks and a resort style pool. Prospective tenants can select from one and two bedroom floor plans, pet friendly apartments and a building reserved especially for the 55 and over community.

Starbuck Island Luxury Apartment is located at 30 Starbuck Drive in Green Island. To take a virtual tour of Starbuck Island, visit starbuckisland.com/schedule-a-tour/. To schedule an in-person tour, call 518-478-1172.