DELMAR—First Night Bethlehem, the annual, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration held in the heart of town at Delmar’s Four Corners, is gearing up to usher in 2025 with a bang.

The upcoming First Night Bethlehem is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is inviting attendees to witness this year’s variety of activities, including roaming musicians, children’s activities, face painting, hot chocolate, giveaways, and photo opportunities with an ice sculpture and Hamlet the Polar Bear. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.

The event is free to attend, thanks to the support of sponsors and donors. Proceeds benefit the Bethlehem Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to assisting with workforce development and education in the Bethlehem Chamber service area.