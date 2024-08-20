Police release identity of crash victim as 60-year-old Hannacroix woman

SELKIRK — Police announced today that the surviving motorist in Monday’s fatal two-car collision on River Road was impaired by drugs.

According to the Bethlehem Police Department’s preliminary investigation, 24-year-old Jacklyn M. Parker of Troy was driving her black, electric Ford Mustang northbound when her vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with a southbound black Kia Soul driven by 60-year-old Colleen M. Selkirk of Hannacroix.

First responders arrived at the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m., and Selkirk was pronounced dead shortly after.

“The Mustang impacted the other car almost headlight to headlight and sent the other car around,” said Selkirk Fire Chief Thomas Neri. “One car ended up against a house, causing minor damage to the property.”

Neri added that his crew was able to respond immediately as they had just returned from another call. Although emergency responders quickly attended to the victim, Neri said the situation was already “dire.”

“We started chest compressions on the victim in the car, [but] we quickly realized this was dire,” he said.

Parker and her passenger were transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were able to exit the car on their own. Neri noted that Parker eventually walked to the ambulance before being transported for care. She was later charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Her court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Town of Bethlehem Court.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

