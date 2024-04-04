Chick-Fil-A, Aldi, Catholic Central expansion all start planning process

LOUDONVILLE – Over the last two meetings, the Town of Colonie Planning Board sees high-profile projects in initial stages, including a discount grocery chain Aldi, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant and an expansion of Central Catholic High School.

The discussion at the board for Aldi and Central Catholic were over sketch plans and Chick-Fil-A it was over a concept plan and an access road.

Aldi

At the March 12 meeting Aldi, represented by APD Engineering and Architecture, proposes to build a 20,644 square foot grocery store at 829-831 Loudon Road (Route 9), about one quarter of a mile north of the Latham Traffic circle.

The proposed site sits between Old Loudon Road and Route 9 and the board voiced concerns about the entrances and exits. Because Route 9 is a one-way road where the store would be built, there was concern about the impact to the more-residential area of Old Loudon Road. Old Loudon is also restricted for truck traffic, which could make it difficult to resupply the store.

According to the board, the project would need waivers for parking spaces, setback for the building and also it having an 80 percent buildout of the frontage.

According to Board Chair Steven Heider, board members also questioned if this was the best location for this project.

“I was surprised that they would want to build this on a one way street,” he said. “The concern then turns to the use onto Old Loudon Road. “

Central Catholic High School

Lansing Engineering, representing St. Ambrose Church, presented a sketch plan for review at the Board’s March 26 meeting. Currently Central Catholic High School sits on the corner of Old Loudon Road and Jeanne Jugan Lane.

The new proposal is for a 33,267 square foot expansion of the school’s academic wing and gymnasium along the east side of the existing building, along with parking lot reconstruction. In addition, the project would include the construction of a 4,174 square foot church office/pastoral room on the west side of the building.

The project would not require any zoning changes since the area is properly zoned for a church or school, which both exist there. The expansion of the parking will be an area of discussion.

“Generally the board and town planners would rather see projects bank parking (for future use) and build what they actually need,” Heider said. “The board will closely look at the parking because the project includes adding blacktop.”

Chick-Fil-A

The applicant, represented by Bohler Engineering, presented a concept plan review of the redevelopment of the former Brick House Restaurant that sits behind Latham Farms Shopping center at 579 Troy Schenectady Road.

The plan demolishes the existing building and constructs a 5,000 square foot fast food restaurant with outdoor seating and drive-through. The project would connect to Latham Farms through the access road behind the plaza that connects to Erin Drive.

The concept also included a proposed connection from the access road to Sunset Drive. Heider said that although proposed, the board doesn’t see any positives coming from connecting the plaza to a residential street.

“People don’t even realize that there is an access road that connects to (Erin Street), on Troy Schenectady Road,” Heider said. “There really is not a need to put more traffic onto a small residential street.”

The application also included public comments from residents and businesses on Sunset Drive who oppose the connection.

The project will continue through the process.