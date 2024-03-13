ALBANY — For 40 years, Crossgates has established itself as an influential member of the community. From an opening day that included a concert by the Albany Symphony Orchestra string quartet to becoming a New York State vaccination site in 2021, the retail complex has developed rapidly with the times throughout its decades of operation.

On Sunday, March 4, 1984, Crossgates opened its doors after the proposal for the mall faced opposition. “From what I understand, opening day was certainly a big hit, based on photos and information that we have found in archives,” commented Jennifer Smith, Crossgates Marketing Director. “It had been many years in the making between the approval processes and the actual construction of the center, so people were more than ready to celebrate such a massive mall, and a lot of people even came from hours away just to see and shop at it,” she added.

Within only a few years, Crossgates nearly doubled in size by 1994. In 1997, a brand-new cinema with 18 screens was added, and a wide array of dining and entertainment options have been woven into the fabric of the shopping center. This expansion and diversification have been driven by the need to constantly adapt to evolving spending habits and consumer needs. “From the early days as a shopping destination with the hottest of 80s retailers to where we sit presently as a thriving destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment,” said Smith. ‘Crossgates has always been ahead of the curve in the industry, and that is not stopping anytime soon.”

In 2018, Crossgates continued its expansion by adding its first onsite hotel, a 192-room dual-branded Tru and Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel. This year, the property will be surrounded by over 240 brand-new residential units, allowing easier accessibility to the shopping center for everyone nearby. Amid the expansion, the past lives on in one of the few remaining aspects of the shopping center, with anchor store JCPenney. “Department stores like JCPenney have played a very integral part in most shopping centers over the years, including Crossgates, and we are happy to have them as part of our 40-year history,” said Smith.

For department stores in 2020, there was a staggering decrease in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many retailers, such as JC Penney, filed for bankruptcy and closed hundreds of stores as they worked to configure and adjust to the changing times. “Like other retailers, they have had to adapt and change as the years have gone by to remain relevant to shoppers,” observed Smith. “At Crossgates, we have been fortunate enough to have strong anchor tenants along with a mix of strong retailers, some of which can’t be found for miles in any direction that guests will travel to seek out.”

From the size and scope to the entertainment and stores, the aim over the past 40 years has been to always ‘differentiate itself from other shopping centers’. Over time, as a part of its rebranding, Crossgates dropped the word ‘mall’ from its original name. “No longer are we a traditional ‘mall’, but a destination that guests seek out for so much more than just shopping,” noted Smith.

As a part of this mission, Crossgates partners with the community to pay it forward to the area with which they have cultivated this decades-long relationship. From small local fundraisers to large-scale events, they provide non-profits with the opportunity to use their common area to raise funds for their organizations at no cost.

“Crossgates takes our partnership and support within the community very seriously,” said Smith. “Whether it’s by hosting an event or donating to a cause, we understand just how important it is to give back and support those that support us. We host hundreds of groups every single year and have helped local organizations raise millions and millions of dollars over time. Our restaurants and entertainment venues also offer various ways in which an organization can raise funds by partnering with them,” she continued. “Crossgates is always dedicated to helping the community that surrounds us.”

Smith noted the connection that the community has created with Crossgates over the decades. “Whether they are guests who have visited and shopped the center their entire lives, or maybe they ‘mall walk’ every day and meet up with their friends in the food court for coffee and to chat, most of them have fond memories of growing up at Crossgates,” she said. “They will tell you that they helped build it, that they held their first job here, that they remember their parents bringing them here to shop or go to a movie, or that they brought their own kids here over the years,” she continued.

“Memories will create legacies that will make people continue to come here for years to come,” reflected Smith. “If you pair the memories that people hold on to and want to keep creating along with the growth and evolution of what we have to offer at Crossgates, we will continue to grow our legacy.”

This story was featured on page 1 of the March 13th, 2024 edition of The Spot518.