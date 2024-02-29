Car struck at crossing by freight train in the Village

VOORHEESVILLE – A 38-year-old man was not hurt, but charged with aggravated DWI after his car was in the path of a CSX freight train in the Village.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to the Vville Vibes group on facebook last night, about 15 minutes after the crash. Click on the photo or here for the video on Facebook.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, On February 28, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a red Honda Accord that was struck by a moving train in the area of North Main Street and Grove Street in the Village of Voorheesville. Upon arrival, Deputies located the man in the driver’s seat of the crashed vehicle. He exhibited signs of intoxication. The man did fail field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. He did submit to a chemical test resulting in a positive presence of alcohol.

He provided a breath sample that returned a .26 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and Aggravated DWI and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

He was released on appearance tickets to appear in the Town of New Scotland Court on March 7.

This is a breaking story and we will follow up when more information is available.