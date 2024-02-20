COXSACKIE – The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today the promotion of Nicole Bliss to Chief Administrative Officer.

“This promotion better reflects Nicole’s true contribution to NBC.” Shared John Balli, NBC President and Chief Executive Officer, “Nicole continuously takes ownership of many key functions and projects within the bank, and her hard work and dedication ensures successful outcomes. NBC is fortunate to have Nicole in a key leadership role and she will be very instrumental in our growth.”

Ms. Bliss has been with NBC since 2011. She began her career as their Marketing Manager and expanded her duties over her initial tenure to include Strategic Planning. In 2018, she added Human Resources to her oversight and today she also manages the Compliance function at NBC as well.

“I am honored to be promoted to Chief Administrative Officer at NBC” shared Ms. Bliss, “Having been with NBC for 13 years, I have been lucky to be apart of their journey. I am looking forward to continuing to have an impact on the growth and strategy of NBC!”