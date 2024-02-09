Judge could set bail in case only because he had additional charge in another jurisdiction

DELMAR – Bethlehem police arrested an Albany man on Friday, Feb. 9 for the robbery of Community Bank on Delaware Avenue a day earlier.

Jonathan M. Green, 32, allegedly robbed the Bank at 197 Delaware Avenue.

According to police, at 10:32 a.m. Green entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with approximately $4,000 in cash and down Delaware Avenue towards Albany in a Honda. There were no reports of injuries at the incident.

Bethlehem police and units from surrounding communities searched the area, but did not immediately locate the vehicle or suspect.

Green is charged with robbery-third degree, grand larceny-third degree, possession of a forged instrument- second degree, and tampering with evidence, all felonies.

Robbery-third degree, grand larceny or the other charges were not a bail eligible charge in this case, but since Green had another outstanding charge in another jurisdiction, the judge was able to set bail.

According to the guidance from the NY Office of Judicial Support, Robbery-third degree, not aided by another person, is only a bail-eligible offense in New York if is a sexually motivated crime. Grand larceny and the other two charges, a judge cannot set bail, they must release the person charged. If there is another warrant or charge against the person, as in this case, the judge can set bail.

Green was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and bail was set at $15,000 cash, $20,000 secured bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing was set for February 13 in Town of Bethlehem Court.