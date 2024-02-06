Alleged thief served as County Paramedic and Troy Firefighter and knew residences were unoccupied

DELMAR – A 39-year-old Albany man knew his victims were not home when he allegedly robbed them, because they were in or on the way to the hospital.

After an investigation, Bethlehem police arrested Devvan A. Farina on charges related to several felony charges which included burglary on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

While employed by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as a paramedic and the City of Troy as a firefighter, Farina would burglarize residences where he knew the resident had been transported to a local area hospital leaving the residence unoccupied.

Farina was arrested and charged with burglary – second degree, attempted burglary – second degree and grand larceny – fourth degree, all felonies, and criminal mischief and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court by Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash, $40,000 secured bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing is set for February 9 and a return date was set for March 5 in Bethlehem Town Court.

According to Bethlehem police, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Troy Police Department, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, and New York State Intelligence Center assisted with the investigation .