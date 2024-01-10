ALBANY — When Delmar residents Jan and Sam Messina honored their son Matthew’s wishes to be an organ donor, it was a choice that sent them on a journey that has changed lives ever since – including their own. The U.S. Marine, who died as the result of a hit-and-run accident in 2003 was honored recently at the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

“Matthew was in a coma, but we knew what his wishes were. That was the only thing that made sense to us,” said Sam Messina. “We decided to donate his organs and tissues. That began a connection between us, MTF Biologics, and other organ and tissue donation groups that lasted 20 years through our volunteering.”

In late 2023, Senior Regional Director at MTF Biologics Elizabeth McNamara reached out to the Messinas with a question.

“She called us about a month ago and said, ‘Would you like to have Matt’s picture on the organ donation float in this year’s Rose Parade?’ We, of course, didn’t say no,” said Jan.

A picture of Matthew was recreated with natural materials for the floragraph on the float. In addition to Matthew, there were 39 individuals honored on the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float on Jan. 1. The float, called “Woven Together: The Dance of Life,” was designed to inspire others to join the registry as organ donors.

“We remember donors like Matthew Messina as heroes. We’re grateful to be able to shine a light on his life-saving gifts and honor him with a floragraph as part of the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade. Matthew’s story highlights the important work of MTF Biologics and Donor Network West, saving and healing lives,” said Joe Yaccarino, President and CEO of MTF Biologics.

Now, more than 20 years since Matthew’s passing, his life continues to make a difference. For the Messina family, this commemorative float was a reminder of the impact he has made and his legacy as a donor.

“Organ and tissue donor heroes like Matthew save lives, and their legacies live on in recipients who have been given a second chance at life,” said Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West. “It’s a privilege for Donor Network West to honor donors like Matthew and their families.”

The Messina family has been in touch with one organ recipient who would not be alive to see her grandchildren if it hadn’t been for Matthew’s donation. She and her husband even attended the Rose Parade with them..

“Honestly, when Jan and I talk with Reba, there is no question that when I look at her, I see a bit of Matthew shining through,” Sam said.

The donation of Matthew’s kidneys, pancreas and liver saved the lives of three others. As a tissue donor, he was able to help more than 100 people regain mobility and thrive with a better quality of life. All told, his organs and tissues helped people living in more than 25 states.

Even an organ rejection can have unexpected results. Shortly after Matthew’s death, the Messinas received a letter telling them that the recipient of his donated heart had passed away only two months after the transplant. However, the letter writer expressed how “important two months of additional life were with him,” allowing the family time to make reconciliations that healed old wounds.

Sam said the family wanted them to know that even there, with heartbreak, he had two additional months.

Matthew, an older brother to two sisters, was described as someone who put others before himself and wanted to work with young children. Jan described Matthew’s organ donation as essential to the family’s path to healing from his loss.

“It’s given us hope. And slowly but surely, we’re living our lives again,” she said.

Sam said that the first couple of years after Matthew’s death were difficult.

“I didn’t know if I was going to really get back to a normal life,” he said. “Gradually, you get beyond that grief, even though you don’t know you’re going to do it, but organ donation helped in two ways. It helped us heal by knowing about it, being involved in it, dealing with those myths, and talking to people.”

While over 100,000 people are on the national transplant wait list, misinformation pervades about what organ donation is, with questions about eligibility and the logistics of what it entails for living or deceased donors. Myths include age for eligibility and assumptions about previous health conditions as limitations.

Misinformation is also prevalent about what can be donated. Tissue, cartilage and skin donations are greatly needed, as they are essential to assisting patients who may need skin grafts or reconstruction due to cancer or burn incidents.

“The bottom line is, if you believe that you would like to have an opportunity for someone else to use organs or tissues that may be yours, go forward with it,” said Sam. “If that unfortunate occurrence ever happens – and no one wants it to happen – let the surgeons and the doctors make that decision. There’s all sorts of protocols and tests they do.”

Jan said that the main thing she would like people to walk away from seeing the float in the parade is a desire to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor.

“I hope they see the value, the need, of organ tissue donation,” said Jan. “It needs to be increased in this country. It needs to be increased in New York State.”

Sam agreed.

“Hopefully the float and the talk around it will help educate people about the need for donations and encourage them to sign up and say yes to that question,” he said.

Jan said it gives her hope that her son’s memory will stay alive.

“A lot of people in this community knew him. There are a lot of kids that are all grown up now who, I hope, think of him once in a while” she said. “And maybe knowing about this and making it more public will keep his memory alive. That’s what I hope for.”

This story was featured on page 1 of the January 10th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight