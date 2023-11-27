The fourth crash-related death in two weeks

COLONIE – The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a crash involving the driver of a 2023 Toyota pickup truck who struck a bicyclist on Central Avenue in the area of Elmwood Street in Colonie at 11:35 a.m. this morning.

Both the pickup and the bicyclist, Joseph Crandall, 62, of Colonie, were traveling eastbound on Central Avenue in the curb lane when the truck hit the rear of the bicycle which ejected Crandall.

The driver immediately stopped and called 9-1-1. Passers-by stopped and attempted to render aid to Crandall but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Impairment is not a factor in the crash on the part of the driver. The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and was properly using the lane but did not have a bicycle helmet on.

Stanford Heights Fire Department responded and aided the police in blocking the roadway. One westbound lane of Central Avenue was briefly closed. Eastbound Central was completely closed at Lansing Road North from the time of the crash until approximately 12:15 p.m. when one lane eastbound was reopened. The curb lane remained closed until 1:25 p.m. when police cleared the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the crash, is asked to contact investigators at 518 782-2620.

