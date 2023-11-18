BETHLEHEM – Phillips hardware is excited to host our 2nd Annual ladies’ night out on Thursday, Dec 7.

Last year we had over 300 ladies attend this wonderful event and we were able to raise over $10,000 for the local food banks and Caring Closet. Through the donations from our generous vendors, we provided an evening of food, drinks, raffles and give-aways.

We are hoping, with your help, that once again we can create this amazing evening. Please let us know if you can help by providing raffle items, swag with your company logo, or if you would like to attend the event and do a demo. Please email [email protected] or text 518-281-2505, to let us know how you would like to support this event.