CLIFTON PARK – John F. Irwin, 74, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Albany Med after a year-long illness. Born in Barre, VT he was the son of the late Regis and Barbara Irwin. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan C. Irwin.

John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira in 1966 and from Union College with a Bachelor of Economics in 1970. As an entrepreneur, he owned and ran Park Specialties in Albany, doing finishing work for printers from 1988 to 2012. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Country Knolls West Golf League for over 30 years. John also enjoyed bowling and traveling with his wife.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Amy Toric, Dana Irwin, and Crystal Taylor; and his grandchildren Devin & Liana Toric, and Austin & Brady Taylor; as well as supportive family friend, Jen Carbone.

Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30am at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205.