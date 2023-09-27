COLONIE – For the past 20 years, the sidewalks and paths behind the Ciccotti Center and adjacent Crossings Park have come alive with runners both big and small to raise money for the scholarship programs of the Colonie Youth Center.

Each year, the CYC raises over $30,000 for the organization’s scholarship programs, which help low to moderate income families afford the cost of childcare and health and wellness programming.

“It is always an amazing morning to see the community come together. “This event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also brings our community together to support the youth and families of Colonie,” CYC Community Relations Manager Donna Cramer-Sharer said. “We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs.”

The event, held each year in September, features an officially timed 5k and one-mile races by ARE Event Productions and a one quarter mile run for kids.

The money raised comes from entry fees, but also a long list of community sponsors of the event.

This year the Town of Colonie was the presenting sponsor and although the town has a new place as a sponsor, it is not new for Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

“I remember running in the first Crossings 5k 20 years ago,” he said with a smile. “I came in first in my age division and remember that medal.”

Crummey spoke at the start of the race this year and after the horn sounded, he and Town Board Member Jeff Madden waved a long line of runners through the starting line.

“It is a spectacular Colonie event,” he said after the last runner passed.

It is fitting that the races take place behind the CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center and staff from the center hold a group stretch and warm up for the runners of the kids races and activities while the adult race is going.

“It is amazing what we can raise in one day and have fun while doing it,” Cramer-Sharer said.

This story appeared on page 1 of the September 27, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight

Photos by John McIntyre/Spotlight News