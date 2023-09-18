DELMAR – Bethlehem Volunteer fire companies battled a fully-involved house fire at 70 Elsmere Avenue this morning.

A call from a resident came in at 11:06 a.m. to Bethlehem dispatchers and crews were on the scene within 10 minutes. Arriving firefighters observed fire coming through the windows.

Chiefs called a signal 30 and crews arrived from Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands, Selkirk, and the FAST team from Westmere. They quickly knocked the fire down. Bethlehem police and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS also responded.

No one was injured and all members of the family were able to safely exit the house.

This is a breaking story and we will have more information when available.