GLENMONT – Johnny B’s has found a new home in the boroughs of Queens,N.Y.

The venerable diner, previously known as the Miss Glenmont Diner, Uncle Miltie’s, and Johnny B’s, has found a new location to settle down at. The diner was purchased and will be moving to Queens.

All wrapped up in plastic, the diner, situated at 21 Frontage Rd. in Glenmont, is ready to leave town and be enjoyed by its new owner, Jackson Hole.

Jackson Hole, according to its website, is a vintage 1950s-style diner known for its established seven ounce burgers, fries, and classic shakes. Since 1972, the family-owned diner has been serving unique food creations at their establishments in Astoria, Queens, Jackson Heights, N.Y, and Englewood, N.J. The Jackson Heights location was featured in the film, “Good Fellas”.

Johnny B’s was previously owned by John Behiri. The diner closed in June 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. After its closing, Behiri sold the diner’s land property to Stewart’s Shops as part of the company’s expansion plan to build a larger shop, eight fueling points, and eight EV charging stations.