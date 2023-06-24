COLONIE – Colonie police pulled over a vehicle on Central Avenue on Saturday, June 3 at approximately 4:33 p.m. and found more than traffic violations.

According to reports, officers made contact with the driver, David Richmond, 34, of Fayetteville, NC and found that he did not have a valid license. He also had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany.

When the officers searched the car, they found drugs in the vehicle and an illegal handgun in the trunk.

Richmond was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for the vehicle being unregistered, uninsured and not having proper plate lights. He was processed at the police station.

In the same car, police arrested Marcia Grimes, 35, of Fayetteville, NC for criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

DWAI-Drugs

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a single vehicle crash on Forts Ferry Road on Friday, June 2 and found a 58-year-old Schenectady man impaired by drugs.

According to reports, officers observed the man to be sweating profusely, had highly erratic behavior, poor coordination, bloodshot eyes and indiscernible mumbled speech. They also found two glass stems pipes with burnt drug residue.

The man was taken into custody for DWAI-Drugs and transported to Samaritan Hospital for evaluation where he was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, June 12.

Grand larceny and car theft,

not first time

COLONIE – An Albany man was the subject of a call by Colonie police at the Target store at Northway Mall on Saturday, June 3 for a report of a larceny in progress.

When officers arrived they found Carlos Spottsville, 57, allegedly trying to steal a car in the parking lot after he allegedly stole from the store.

Spottsville was taken into custody and, after an investigation, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie. He also allegedly gave the police a false name.

He was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, both felonies, and petit larceny and false personation, both misdemeanors.

Spottsville was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Felony warrants, criminal impersonation

COLONIE – Colonie police performed a traffic stop on Central Avenue near the intersection of Nicholas Drive on Sunday, June 4 at approximately 1:23 a.m. and found a passenger in the vehicle to be wanted by multiple jurisdictions.

According to reports, Eric Abraham, 37, of Schenectady, allegedly gave officers a false name and date of birth to conceal his identity and resisted arrest.

He was charged with criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

Abraham was processed on a felony warrant and transported to Menands police.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – On Sunday, June 4 at approximately 1:31 p.m. Colonie police responded to the Days Inn on Central Avenue for a domestic incident. When they arrived they found Bernard Ayers, 46, of Albany, had a full-stay away order of protection from the victim.

Ayers was charged with criminal contempt – prior conviction, a felony, and taken into custody.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Court Judge Norman Massry.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Waterford police detained Sara Joy, 27, of Waterford on Sunday, June 4 and transported her to Colonie on the strength of a warrant for not showing up for court. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket. The charge is not bail eligible. She was scheduled to return on June 7.

Robbery and grand larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Central Avenue on Sunday, June 4 at approximately 9:43 p.m. and found an Albany woman had an outstanding warrant for another previous domestic incident.

Officers placed Shanice Walker, 34, into custody and charged her with robbery and grand larceny – credit card, both felonies, and harassment – physical contact, a violation. She was arraigned at 10:30 p.m. by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Crash, DWAI-Drugs, no license and too much pot

COLONIE – A crash near the intersection of Central and Kendale Avenues sent a Cohoes man to the hospital and eventually to court on Monday, June 5 at 1:24 a.m.

According to reports, Bryan Cappozelli, 34, was charged with criminal possession of cannabis, a felony, and DWAI-Drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk and failure to stay in a single lane.

He is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on June 14.

Arson and criminal mischief

LOUDONVILLE – A Hoosick Falls man is accused of starting a fire in the back yard of a residence on Frantone Lane on Monday, June 5.

Robert Pearson, 68, was arrested at approximately 11:21 a.m. by Colonie police and charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and reckless endangerment and arson, both misdemeanors.

The charges were not bail eligible and Pearson was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 7.

Bench warrant times two

COLONIE – A Rotterdam man was transported to Colonie police from the Montgomery County jail on Monday, June 5 on the strength of two warrants for not showing up for court.

Scott Peno, 25, was arrested and processed on the warrants then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant and burglary

COLONIE – On Monday, June 5 employees from the Albany County jail brought William Johnson, 57, of Albany to Colonie police for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court and other charges.

In addition to the warrant, according to reports, Johnson was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWI on Troy Schenectady Road

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the intersection of Troy Schenectady and Wade Roads for a call for service and found a Sloansville woman unconscious behind the wheel on May 30 at 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the 35-year-old being treated by Colonie EMS. She had bloodshot and watery eyes and had an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle. She tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody at Albany Memorial Hospital.

She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 12.

Warrant

LATHAM – A Selkirk woman was arrested at the Homegoods store on Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, June 5 for an outstanding warrant in Niskayuna.

Alicia Seitz, 32, was transported to meet Niskayuna police.

Aggravated criminal contempt

MENANDS – An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday, June 7 by Colonie police at a business on Broadway.

Randy Garhartt, 34, was charged with aggravated criminal contempt and criminal contempt – prior conviction, both felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Bench warrant

LATHAM – Justin Pringle, 34, of Rexford was arrested by Colonie police on Tuesday, June 6 near the intersection of Dussault and West Garland Drive for not showing up for court.

Pringle was arraigned by Colonie Town Court Judge David Green.

Two times, same day at Dollar General

COLONIE – An Albany woman was arrested after she entered the Dollar General on Central Avenue and allegedly stole merchandise, then returned and stole more merchandise on Tuesday, June 6.

Carrie Desorbo, 44, had already been trespassed from the store for previous shoplifting incidents, but returned to the store. Officers were investigating the first incident when Desorbo returned to allegedly steal more items.

She was arrested and charged with robbery, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Desorbo was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

DWI on Route 9

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to call on Tuesday, June 6 at 10:40 p.m. for a car stopped in the middle of Route 9 near Cumberland Farms. When officers arrived they found the vehicle in the road, running and the driver, a 34-year-old Rexford woman, asleep at the wheel.

Officers woke her up and advised her to put the vehicle in park, but the woman drove away while officers were commanding her to stop. The woman did eventually stop a short distance down the road and officers observed that she had watery and bloodshot eyes, poor motor coordination and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was taken into custody and later released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 26.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested Megan Jenkins, 31, of Albany at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue on Wednesday, June 7 after it was determined that she had an outstanding warrant in the Town of Guilderland. She was transported to meet Guilderland police.

Fake license

COLONIE – A Staten Island woman was arrested by Colonie police on Wednesday, June 7 for having a fake Pennsylvania license at the Verizon store on Central Avenue.

Ebony Anyiam, 32, was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Bench warrant

COHOES – Cohoes police arrested Richard McLaughlin, 28, of Cohoes on the strength of an outstanding warrant from Colonie on Thursday, June 8.

It is not a bail eligible offense and was issued an appearance ticket and release after he was processed.

Fork attack

LATHAM – Colonie police responded and took into custody an Albany man for allegedly unlawfully imprisoning, menacing and injuring a victim with a fork during a domestic dispute on Friday, June 9.

According to reports, officers arrested Willie Hamilton, 38, and charged him with assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and menacing, unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.