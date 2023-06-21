COLONIE – Charlie’s Playground is open for her friends to enjoy.

Seven-year-old Charlie Fernandez left a lasting handprint on the hearts of the Colonie community and her legacy will live on forever in the form of an all-abilities playground.

The play space at Saddlewood Elementary School opened to the public Saturday, June 17, but students from Charlie’s class and her sister Mckenzie’s classmates made the first ‘play’ on the playground Friday. The rain did not stop the children from swinging on the swings and testing out their new play area.

During ribbon-cutting festivities on Saturday, remarks were given by South Colonie Central Schools Superintendent Dr. David Perry, Charlie’s parents Danielle and Aaron Fernandez, Saddlewood Elementary School teachers Sara Norton and Courtney Afrens, Boston firefighter and previous Colonie resident Jimmy Plourde, founder of Where Angels Play Bill Lavin, Deputy Mayor of the Village of Colonie Ed Sim, playground sponsors as well as Carlos Soto, the father of Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher, Victoria Soto, whose life was taken in the Sandy Hook school shooting, Pete Warner of Hannaford and Kathy Winny of Broadview Federal Credit Union.

The South Colonie school choir sang the National Anthem, God Bless America with the assistance of Kathy Sporito, and “Try Everything” from Shaquira.

“Try Everything” was Charlie’s favorite song and although she was blind, she never gave up on what she set her mind to, her parents said.

Lavin and the Where Angels Play volunteers dedicated the playground to the Ferandez family by raising the Where Angels Play flag. Danielle and Jason Fernandez, and daughter Mckenzie, and Where Angels Play members Bill Schmidt and Marty Sinzaro assisted in the process while the song of “Golden Slumbers” played in the background. It was an emotional moment for attendees and the family alike with lots of tears. When the sun peaked out from the clouds as the flag was raised, Lavin said it was a sign that Charlie was present and gave her approval from the heavens.

Where Angels Play volunteers then presented flowers to family members Hailey, Mckenzie, Lizzie, Emily, Aunt Jen, Danielle, Grandmothers Sharlene and Sharon, Janet, Rachel, Laurie, Christina, and Charlie’s teacher Sara Norton, Mckenzie’s teacher, Courtney Afrins, and Rose Gigliano.

Following the unveiling of the ”Celebrating the Life of Charlie Fernandez” sign and the folding and presenting of the Where Angels Play flag, Lavin also honored the volunteers for their work.

As soon as it ended, the pink ribbon was cut at the playground entrance allowing children and families to enjoy the new play space.

Charlie’s Playground was made possible by sponsors who helped fund and construct the project. The sponsors include: Hannaford, Broadview Federal Credit Union, Tanski Family, Community Foundation, Backyard Fence, Death Wish Coffee, NYSIF, Staples, Midway Fire House, Matthew’s Children Foundation, the Duck Fluty Foundation, Village and Town of Colonie, Herb Landscaping, Home Depot, S.M.Gallivan, Big Body Butchers, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Oldcastle, Hermetic Cement, South Colonie Central School District and Blaze Pizza.

In addition to the donations, members of the community helped raise money through penny collections, hot chocolate and lemonade sales, community BBQ’s, and generous donors.

Charlie’s Playground Beginnings

“The truth is Charlie will touch more people at the age of seven than if she had lived to be 100 years and it’s because her Mom, dad, and her grandparents and her extended family refused to have her forgotten.” Bill Lavin, When Angels Play founder said.

The movement for the playground started when Danielle Fernandez realized there was a need for an all abilities playground at Saddlewood.

“When Charlie lost her sight, we realized that there weren’t many playgrounds that would be good for her to play on so I was like, too bad we didn’t have an accessible playground for her.” Fernandez said. “And then from there, Mrs. Norton took it and everybody answered.We had a lot of help but we did great.”

Charlie’s first-grade teacher Norton first reached out to the community on Facebook about the idea. Norton heard from Marie Halick’s daughter, who informed her about Where Angels Play. Norton later did a Google search and sent an email to them.

Norton received a commitment from the foundation but they told her that the community had to raise $100,000 for the project, she said.

“Charlie always used to always tell us, we got this.” Norton continued. Norton and Fernandez reached out to Superintendent Perry about the idea of building the playground at Saddlewood. Perry agreed and the fundraising began, she said.

It took volunteers, the Fernandez family, and the construction crew to complete it in three days. Danielle also worked with the project designer to add hands-on elements to the project including braille signage and a touch-pad piano with sound.

“She loved playgrounds and she loved music,” Danielle Fernandez said. “She always cared about other people. She was good like that.”

Pete Warner of Hannaford was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community on the project.

“To see so many community members volunteer their time in Charlie’s memory to create something that will benefit all children, regardless of their strengths and abilities is just so inspiring.” Warner said.

Charlie Fernandez’s Legacy

“When everyone comes to this playground they will think of Charlie Fernandez.” Norton said. “I think that everybody knows her story, everybody that knows Charlie, and this will continue. She would love this (the playground)”.

“I always wonder why bad things really happen to good people but one of the possibilities is to witness the grace and strength of a family.” Lavin said. “If they can have a good day after what they’ve gone through, how much easier and thankfully, I’ve never had a problem anywhere close to losing a child, and they inspire us so it’s our joy to do it.”

