Update: 9:36 p.m. Brush fire is out and crews are leaving woods.

Red Cross is on the scene.

Update: 9:28 p.m. The Red Cross is in route to help the residents of 8 apartments that have been displaced in the two buildings. Crews are still putting water on hot spots.

Teams are in route to investigate the cause of the fire.

Update: 9:17 p.m. Fire has been knocked down and departments are still working on hot spots. The brush fire is under control.

Lack of water is still an issue at the scene.

DELMAR- Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire on Equinox Court that has spread to a second building and the surrounding woods.

Departments were initially sent to 9 Equinox and the fire has spread to 11 Equinox around 7:40 p.m.

At about 8 p.m. Chiefs in command at the fire called for extra tankers because of lack of water. A call later called for more tankers to bring water to the site.

The apartment complex backs up the the Albany County Rail trail. Firefighters are also fighting a subsequent brush fire, behind the buildings.

This is a breaking story and we will update when more information becomes available.