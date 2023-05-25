COLONIE — Students, faculty, and visitors alike enjoyed a day of fun at the 8th Annual Raiderfest Saturday, May 20 at Colonie Central High School. Proceeds raised from the Saturday event will benefit both Safe Harbour and the Charlie’s Playground build at Saddlewood Elementary School.

The opening ceremony for Raiderfest, held at the school auditorium, featured music by the high school Chamber Singers, remarks from various speakers, and an honor of recognition given to Gesine Dibble by Executive Principal, Thomas Kachadurian for Kind Human of the Year.

Following the ceremony, students celebrated their school pride by playing carnival games and mini golf, listened to live music, attended a STEAM expo, and bought crafts at the vendor/craft fair.

Members of the Colonie HS Board of Education at the Raffle Station during Raiderfest Saturday, May 20. Students playing games at the 8th Annual Raiderfest held at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20. Faculty, staff,students, and attendees took part in the 8th Annual Raiderfest at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20. Melissa Moore of Crafty Kitty Crochet taking part in the 8th Annual Raiderfest at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20. Parker of Parker’s Perfect Soaps posing at his booth at Raiderfest 2023, Saturday, May 20. Faculty, staff,students, and attendees took part in the 8th Annual Raiderfest at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20. Faculty, staff,students, and attendees took part in the 8th Annual Raiderfest at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20. A student singing as part of the 8th Annual Raiderfest at Colonie HS Saturday, May 20.

Photos by Amy Modesti