SELKIRK – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the South Albany Airport this afternoon.

At approximately 3:44, local fire, police and EMS were called to the airport for the report of a single-engine airplane that crashed near the south end of the runway.

There are two people injured and are being treated and a total of three people were on the plane, according to radio transmissions.

Fire crews are dealing with leaking fuel from the aircraft, but there is no fire at this time.

EMS is transporting two victims to Albany Medical Center Hospital with injuries.

This is a breaking story and we will have updates when information is available.

Fire companies and emergency personal just cleared a vehicle collision where a man had to be extricated from a vehicle on Route 85 and also responded to two other calls in Glenmont at the same time. Fire departments cleared those scenes to go to the airport.