ALBANY – At the 12th annual Capital Region Canstruction design and build competition, talented teams of architects, designers, builders, and engineers will join forces to create innovative and gravity-defying structures embodying the theme, “New York State of Mind!” The structures will be made entirely of canned food, instead of bricks, stone, glass, and other traditional building materials. Benefitting The Food Pantries for the Capital District, these structures will be on display at Crossgates from April 18, – May 1. This will be the first in-person competition since 2020 and the first time it is being hosted at Crossgates.

The 11 participating teams include AOW Associates with Envision Architects, Creighton Manning Engineering, CT Male Associates, CSArch, Hyman Hayes Associates, kW Mission Critical Engineering, Labella, MJ Engineering & Surveying, Mosaic Associates, Ryan Biggs Clark Davis Engineering & Surveying, and Stantec. An additional structure will be part of the exhibit and will be constructed by Girl Scouts from the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York in support of Girls CAN Do, an annual program the scouts participate in that encourages not only STEM but service to their community. All “building materials” used in the displays were purchased from Price Chopper/Market 32, the presenting sponsor, and will be donated to The Food Pantries for the Capital District, a coalition of more than 65 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties, at the end of Canstruction.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods (tuna, beans, canned vegetables, soups/chilis, and fruit) to Crossgates Mall and participate in the Canstruction competition and food drive. Visitors can use their canned goods as ballots to vote for the winner of the People’s Choice award. A jury of designers, local business owners, and local dignitaries will also judge the structures. Awards include Best Original Design, Best Meal, Best Use of Labels, and Structural Ingenuity. Additional awards include Largest Cash Donation and Best Signage. Along with juried prizes, a People’s Choice Award will be bestowed on the structure that gains the most votes (most food donations) from visitors.