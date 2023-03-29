SELKIRK – Bethlehem police, Selkirk fire and EMS responded to the area of River and Lyons Roads for a two-car vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:02 p.m. The crash injured three occupants and a Selkirk man died after being transported to the hospital.

Kim L. Kawai, 63, of Cohoes, was driving northbound on River Road when she crossed over the center lines of the roadway colliding head-on with a vehicle that was travelling southbound on River Road driven by Suzette M. Langworthy, 59, of Selkirk. Langworthy’s 1990 Astro Van had a front seat passenger, Dennis M. Charland, 66, of Selkirk.

According to reports, Kawai was distracted by a pedestrian on the side of the road and moved into the other lane. According to radio transmissions, it was originally reported that the occupants were trapped, but Selkirk fire determined there was no entrapment. When EMS arrived, all three victims were conscious. The occupants were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS with injuries.

At the hospital, Charland died from his injuries. Langworthy was admitted for further treatment, and Kawai was treated and released.

The Albany County Crash Investigation Team did respond to the crash and performed reconstruction. It was confirmed that Kawai had crossed over the center lines causing the crash. Kawai was charged with failing to keep right and unlicensed operation, both traffic violations. Kawai had an expired license, due to living out of the country.

River Road was closed for a short time, but reopened before 6 p.m. Selkirk Fire Department, Albany County Paramedics, Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, the Albany County Crash Investigation Team, and the New York State

Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

This is the first time the Albany County Crash Investigation Team was used in Bethlehem.