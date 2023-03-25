SLINGERLANDS – The Albany County Department of Public Works today is advising drivers about a traffic change regarding the Rail Trail Bridge Replacement project. On Monday, March 27, Route 85 will be closed to westbound traffic under the Albany County rail trail bridge. Traffic will be detoured over Cherry Ave. and Kenwood Ave. The detour will be in place beginning at 7 a.m. and will be in place until further notice.

Local residents are businesses are encouraged to visit the Albany County Department of Public Works website at the link here for future updates and travel advisories related to this project. Albany County thanks everyone in advance for their patience while this critical work is being conducted.