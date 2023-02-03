ALBANY — The University at Albany and its School of Education have placed No. 4 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of best online master’s in education programs, moving up four spots from last year.

This is the seventh year in a row that the school has landed in the top 10 programs nationwide, and it continues to be the top-ranked program in New York state.

“The UAlbany School of Education’s upward movement in the U.S. News rankings is a true testament to the dedicated efforts of our expert faculty, staff and collaborative community partners involved in our online graduate programs,” said Virginia Goatley, interim dean of the School of Education. “With almost 25 years invested in online learning and teaching, we are proud to provide our students near and far with the high-quality online education they seek.”

U.S. News measured 338 regionally accredited institutions offering degree programs primarily online, and assessed schools based on five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

Engagement was given the greatest weight at 30 percent, with programs considered quality if they provide experiences and opportunities that are rewarding enough to keep students enrolled and working toward degree completion in a reasonable amount of time.

Overall, UAlbany’s School of Education offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees as well as graduate certificates in a wide range of education and mental health fields.

At the graduate level, programs range from mental health counseling and educational and school psychology, to global education, educational policy and instructional design. Many of these are fully online, allowing for flexibility and an individualized learning experience.