DELMAR — The annual 2021 Out Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot will have a different look to it this year, as participants will be running a new course once they line up on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. Runners will start in front of the Blanchard Currey Post Thanksgiving morning, before proceeding down Ridge Road and beyond. The race is a new, USA Track & Field Certified Course and runners will have the option to be officially timed.