<p class="p3">The COVID-19 pandemic struck within months of Dorsey\u2019s first term at the helm. He credits his military and emergency response training for giving him the foresight in moving forward.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cThe goal my first year was to hit the ground running,\u201d Dorsey said. \u201c[However,] the pandemic made the highway department completely rethink every task that would have been routine to keep the employees safe yet still provide services.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">The pandemic also caused staffing storages for the Highway Department. In previous years, the department would obtain seasonal staff through the Glenmont Job Corps, but that resource wasn\u2019t available. Where the department would supplement staff of four to six job corps students along with 12 to 14 part-time hires, Dorsey said they were only able to obtain four. Nonetheless, the highway czar said his staff department paved 12 miles of road \u2014 double the number of miles paved in 2018 \u2014 enabling the town to bring in over $500,00 in state funding.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Seasonal leaf pickup was sandwiched between two massive storms that impacted Dorsey\u2019s crew last year. In October, they were faced with the herculean task of clearing two years worth of brush and fallen trees from a rare windstorm.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cWe were able to clear the town with loose leaves before one of the largest snowstorms in the history of the town,\u201d Dorsey said. \u201cThe highway department literally worked night and day to make our streets and sidewalks safe.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Other highlights of Dorsey\u2019s first two years on the job includes installing just under 1,500 feet of new sidewalk in 2020, paving over 17 miles of new blacktop road in 2021, and recouping over $600,000 of state funding.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><\/p>