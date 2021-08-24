MENANDS — One pet’s face will grace a Brown’s beer label in October.

And that pet will be the winner of the Mohawk Humane Society’s Happy T’Ales Beer Label Contest which is now underway.

Through Sept. 9, pet owners can enter for the chance to have their pet featured on label specially designed for Brown’s Brewing Company’s Joann IPA. The beer will be available for pickup in October.

All pets are eligible. Entry is $10 per pet and votes are $1 each. The pet with the most votes will receive a prize package, including framed label artwork, two four-packs of beer and party packs for the society’s Oktopurrfest event in October, with pickup meals from Brown’s.

To vote and find more contest details visit the MHHS website at gogophotocontest.com/mohawkhumane