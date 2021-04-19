COLONIE — A shakedown at the Albany County jail resulted in charges against 10 inmates for possession of contraband.

Corrections officers found 64 pills, two broken tablets and six shanks, which could have been later used to harm staff or inmates, said Sheriff Craig Apple.

The facility wide shakedown, which occurred on Saturday, April 17, was conducted by investigators at the Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers and K9 units.

Charges against the 10 inmates include the misdemeanors and/or criminal mischief, promoting prison contraband, possession of drugs and/or weapons. Nine of the 10 inmates were from the Capital District while one was from Maryland.