TROY — The Colonie boys lost a tough Suburban Council to the Flying Horses by a score of 54-47 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Colonie led 19-17 at the quarter and then took a 27 lead into the half. Troy, though, poured it on in the third, outscoring the Garnet Raiders 16-5 while Colonie missed a number of easy baskets in the paint.

Ashon Wright led all scorers with 21 points while his Garnet Raider teammate Victor Pharr had 10. Marcus Shelton had six, Jahsier Roberts had five, Brandon Gordon had three and Sean Espy chipped in two for 2-2 Colonie.

Josh Rodriquez led the 5-1 Flying Horses with 17 points while standout Marquis Hamby had 15 and Shambo Caldwell had 12.

Colonie will play at Burnt Hills on Friday and at Averill Park on Saturday as teams scramble to play an abbreviated nine-game winter season postponed due to the pandemic. The squad returns home on Monday, March 1 to host Schenectady and then will host Shen on Wednesday, March 3. The season is slated to end for Colonie at Columbia on Friday, March 5.

