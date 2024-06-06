Bethlehem Senior Services Department

445 Delaware Ave., Delmar

(518) 439-4955, ext. 1176

Check out the Senior Services Department’s latest newsletter at townofbethlehem.org/145/Senior-Services and register for programs by calling (518) 439-4955, ext. 1176. Go on an exciting adventure with us. There is something for everyone including: a Picnics in the Park Crawl; Kintsugi-Jar Art; Tri-City Valley Cats game; New York City Ballet Dinner at Hall of Springs, and tours of Howe Caverns, Olana and more.

Clifton Park Senior Community Center

6 Clifton Common Court, Clifton Park

(518) 383-1343

For information about current services and programs, please visit cliftonpark.org/index.php/services/senior-services/senior-center. Membership is available for $20.

Mondays: Game room activities, tap dance, jazz dance, chair yoga, beginner clogging, intermediate clogging, discussion group, Rummikub, quilting group, soul line dancing

Tuesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, yoga, dice games, duplicate bridge group, qi-gong and tai chi, scrabble, hand and foot cards, square and round dancing, tai chi for seniors

Wednesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, investment group, ukulele group, dice games, social bridge, bowling, poker, euchre, beginner tai chi for seniors, knitting and crocheting

Thursdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, chorus, Rummikub, yoga, watercolors, modern dance, pinochle, mahjong

Fridays: Tap dance, ballet, orchestra, woodcarving, game room activities, dominoes, jewelry making class, Bingo, Latin line dancing

LifePath

28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany

www.lifepathny.org; (518) 465-3322

Supportive services for older adults.

To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities;

(518) 465-3322

Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]

Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]

Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]

Wednesday, June 12, at 5 p.m.: TRI-COUNTY BANJO BAND

The Tri-County Banjo Band will take you on a musical journey through the beloved songs of yesteryears, primarily from the 1930s to the 1950s. In addition, there will be a delicious pulled pork dinner for purchase as a LifePath fundraiser. Watervliet Senior Center

Monday, June 17, at 5 p.m.: DINNER THEATRE FEATURING DONNY ELVIS (FUNDRAISER)

From rock ‘n’ roll classics to soulful ballads, Donny Elvis brings the King’s timeless music to life in a way that’s sure to have you dancing in your seat. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit older adults in the Cohoes Community through LifePath’s work at the Senior Center. For more information visit: lifepathny.org/cohoesfundraiser. Cohoes Senior Center

Monday, June 10, at 12:30 p.m.: MUSICAL BINGO

Bring your knowledge of songs from the Good Old Days as we cover the squares on our special Bingo cards. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m.: VIRTUAL: SENIORS ON THE MOVE

Join the virtual class hosted by the Albany Guardian Society, broadcast on Watervliet Senior Center TV for easy access. Learn simple ways to be more active and incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to do some low impact exercises. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m.: SAVVY SHOPPING TIPS

In this short presentation Kim Maercklein with NYS Division of ConsumerProtection will go over tips for shopping safely online, the basics of protecting your identity when shopping online, and consumer rights. Westview Homes

Thursday, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.: SAVVY SHOPPING TIPS

In this short presentation Kim Maercklein with NYS Division of ConsumerProtection will go over tips for shopping safely online, the basics of protecting your identity when shopping online, and consumer rights. Watervliet Senior Center

Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Watervliet Senior Center

Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m.: PREVENT FALLS AND PRESERVE INDEPENDENCE

Learn practical tips and exercises to enhance balance, strength, and mobility, keeping you or your loved ones safe and independent. Westview Homes

Tuesdays, June 11, 18 and 25 at 1 p.m.: EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE

Explore the transformative therapy of EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), utilizing fingertip stimulation on energy points to release negative emotions and physical pain blockages. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, June 12, at 1 p.m.: NAME THAT TUNE

Challenge your friends or go solo as you race against the clock to identify famous songs from various genres and eras. Westview Homes

Thursdays, June 13 and 27; July 18, at 10 a.m.: CARD MAKING WITH PATTI

An engaging opportunity to craft personalized, handcrafted cards and crafts under the expert guidance of Patti. Suitable for all skill levels. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.: EXERCISE AND AGING

This presentation will review the importance of exercise for managing chronic health conditions, maintaining independence, and more. Wear comfortable clothing as we will review some awesome home exercise. All participants receive an exercise band and handout. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays, June 14, 21; July 12, 26, at 1:30 p.m.: KARAOKE

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. Westview Homes

Monday, June 24, at 1 p.m.: BOOK CLUB: “KILLERS OF A CERTAIN AGE” BY DEANNA RAYNOURN

Our club offers a welcoming space for avid readers and mystery enthusiasts to dissect the twists and turns of this captivating novel. Through lively discussions, character analyses, and themed activities, we aim to unravel the secrets hidden within the pages while fostering a sense of camaraderie among fellow book lovers. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m.: MOVIE: “PADDINGTON”

Follow Paddington’s charming adventures as he navigates the bustling streets of London with his iconic red hat and suitcase in tow. Westview Homes

Thursday, June 27, at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE

Enhance your driving skills with the AARP Smart Driver Course, instructed by Regional Coordinator Warren Lavery in a comprehensive one-day, 6.5-hour session. The course fees are $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required. Cohoes Senior Center

Thursdays, June 27 and July 18, at 1 p.m.: CRAFTS WITH PATTI

Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a novice, join Patti to discover the joy of crafting, express yourself through various mediums, and leave each session with a sense of accomplishment and a handmade work of art. Watervliet Senior Center

Friday, June 28, at 1 p.m.: MUSICAL BINGO

Bring your knowledge of songs from the Good Old Days as we cover the squares on our special Bingo cards. Westview Homes

Wednesday, July 3, at 12:30 p.m.: A JOURNEY THROUGH FOURTH OF JULY HISTORY

Through captivating tales and historical insights, deepen your appreciation for the values of liberty, equality, and unity that define us as Americans. Westview Homes

Wednesday, July 10, at 8 a.m.: MASTERING YOUR SMARTPHONE

Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, our expert instructors will teach you everything from setting up your device to mastering essential features like calls, messaging, apps, and more. Westview Homes

Thursday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, July 17, at 12:30 p.m.: GUIDED MEDITATION

Join us as we explore mindfulness techniques to calm the mind, soothe the soul, and cultivate a deeper sense of well-being. Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or new to meditation, our program will lead you through a rejuvenating session, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed. Westview Homes

Monday, July 22, at 1 p.m.: BOOK CLUB: “DAISY JONES AND THE SIX” BY TAYLOR JENKINS REID

Through interviews and narratives, the book explores themes of fame, love and creative fulfillment, making it a compelling read for music and fiction enthusiasts alike. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m.: BOARD GAME BONANZA

Join us for a day packed with laughter, strategy, and excitement as we roll the dice, draw cards, and plot our way to victory. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a novice player, there’s something for everyone with our diverse selection of classic and modern board games. Westview Homes

Tuesday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN

Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN

Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center

Niskayuna Senior Center

2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna

(518) 372-4969

Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center. *Denotes registration or possible additional fee. Pre-order Gershon’s lunch or bring your own. Coffee service available. Closed the first week of July in observance of Independence Day holiday.

Mondays

10 a.m.: Qigong

10 a.m.: Sewing Club

11 a.m.: Pickleball

12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house

5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg

4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art. Finish old projects or start new ones in a quiet, creative space.

6:45 p.m.: MVP Water Aerobics at the Town Pool. July only.

Tuesdays

9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help; Unite US Resource program with Dottie

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge

11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo

11:30 a.m.: Water Aerobics at the Town Pool. July only.

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: MVP Chair Moves

Wednesdays

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge

10:30 a.m. Sewing Club

11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (June 6 and 20, July 18)

1 p.m.: English Country Dancing (June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25)

Monthly activities

June 6 at 11 a.m.: Book Club: “The Measure” by Nikki Erlich; birthday celebration

June 7 at 11 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

June 11 at 11 a.m.: St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic

June 13 at 12:30 p.m.: Quilling Paper Art*

June 18 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop

June 18 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*

June 20 at 10:30 a.m.: Watercolor with Edie

June 20 at 12:30 p.m.: Movie Club with Jim

June 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Hearing checks with Toni

June 25 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*

June 25 at 12:30 p.m.: Mosaic jewelry*

July 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*; 11 a.m. St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic

July 11 at 11 a.m.: Book Club: “The Women” by Kristen Hannah; birthday celebration

July 16 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop; 10:30 a.m. Art with Laurel-le, pastels*

July 23: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*

July 25 at 12:30 p.m.: Watercolor with Edie