Bethlehem Senior Services Department
445 Delaware Ave., Delmar
(518) 439-4955, ext. 1176
Check out the Senior Services Department’s latest newsletter at townofbethlehem.org/145/Senior-Services and register for programs by calling (518) 439-4955, ext. 1176. Go on an exciting adventure with us. There is something for everyone including: a Picnics in the Park Crawl; Kintsugi-Jar Art; Tri-City Valley Cats game; New York City Ballet Dinner at Hall of Springs, and tours of Howe Caverns, Olana and more.
Clifton Park Senior Community Center
6 Clifton Common Court, Clifton Park
(518) 383-1343
For information about current services and programs, please visit cliftonpark.org/index.php/services/senior-services/senior-center. Membership is available for $20.
Mondays: Game room activities, tap dance, jazz dance, chair yoga, beginner clogging, intermediate clogging, discussion group, Rummikub, quilting group, soul line dancing
Tuesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, yoga, dice games, duplicate bridge group, qi-gong and tai chi, scrabble, hand and foot cards, square and round dancing, tai chi for seniors
Wednesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, investment group, ukulele group, dice games, social bridge, bowling, poker, euchre, beginner tai chi for seniors, knitting and crocheting
Thursdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, chorus, Rummikub, yoga, watercolors, modern dance, pinochle, mahjong
Fridays: Tap dance, ballet, orchestra, woodcarving, game room activities, dominoes, jewelry making class, Bingo, Latin line dancing
LifePath
28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany
www.lifepathny.org; (518) 465-3322
Supportive services for older adults.
To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities;
(518) 465-3322
Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]
Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]
Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]
Wednesday, June 12, at 5 p.m.: TRI-COUNTY BANJO BAND
The Tri-County Banjo Band will take you on a musical journey through the beloved songs of yesteryears, primarily from the 1930s to the 1950s. In addition, there will be a delicious pulled pork dinner for purchase as a LifePath fundraiser. Watervliet Senior Center
Monday, June 17, at 5 p.m.: DINNER THEATRE FEATURING DONNY ELVIS (FUNDRAISER)
From rock ‘n’ roll classics to soulful ballads, Donny Elvis brings the King’s timeless music to life in a way that’s sure to have you dancing in your seat. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit older adults in the Cohoes Community through LifePath’s work at the Senior Center. For more information visit: lifepathny.org/cohoesfundraiser. Cohoes Senior Center
Monday, June 10, at 12:30 p.m.: MUSICAL BINGO
Bring your knowledge of songs from the Good Old Days as we cover the squares on our special Bingo cards. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m.: VIRTUAL: SENIORS ON THE MOVE
Join the virtual class hosted by the Albany Guardian Society, broadcast on Watervliet Senior Center TV for easy access. Learn simple ways to be more active and incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to do some low impact exercises. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m.: SAVVY SHOPPING TIPS
In this short presentation Kim Maercklein with NYS Division of ConsumerProtection will go over tips for shopping safely online, the basics of protecting your identity when shopping online, and consumer rights. Westview Homes
Thursday, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.: SAVVY SHOPPING TIPS
In this short presentation Kim Maercklein with NYS Division of ConsumerProtection will go over tips for shopping safely online, the basics of protecting your identity when shopping online, and consumer rights. Watervliet Senior Center
Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Watervliet Senior Center
Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m.: PREVENT FALLS AND PRESERVE INDEPENDENCE
Learn practical tips and exercises to enhance balance, strength, and mobility, keeping you or your loved ones safe and independent. Westview Homes
Tuesdays, June 11, 18 and 25 at 1 p.m.: EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE
Explore the transformative therapy of EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), utilizing fingertip stimulation on energy points to release negative emotions and physical pain blockages. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, June 12, at 1 p.m.: NAME THAT TUNE
Challenge your friends or go solo as you race against the clock to identify famous songs from various genres and eras. Westview Homes
Thursdays, June 13 and 27; July 18, at 10 a.m.: CARD MAKING WITH PATTI
An engaging opportunity to craft personalized, handcrafted cards and crafts under the expert guidance of Patti. Suitable for all skill levels. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.: EXERCISE AND AGING
This presentation will review the importance of exercise for managing chronic health conditions, maintaining independence, and more. Wear comfortable clothing as we will review some awesome home exercise. All participants receive an exercise band and handout. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays, June 14, 21; July 12, 26, at 1:30 p.m.: KARAOKE
Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. Westview Homes
Monday, June 24, at 1 p.m.: BOOK CLUB: “KILLERS OF A CERTAIN AGE” BY DEANNA RAYNOURN
Our club offers a welcoming space for avid readers and mystery enthusiasts to dissect the twists and turns of this captivating novel. Through lively discussions, character analyses, and themed activities, we aim to unravel the secrets hidden within the pages while fostering a sense of camaraderie among fellow book lovers. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m.: MOVIE: “PADDINGTON”
Follow Paddington’s charming adventures as he navigates the bustling streets of London with his iconic red hat and suitcase in tow. Westview Homes
Thursday, June 27, at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE
Enhance your driving skills with the AARP Smart Driver Course, instructed by Regional Coordinator Warren Lavery in a comprehensive one-day, 6.5-hour session. The course fees are $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required. Cohoes Senior Center
Thursdays, June 27 and July 18, at 1 p.m.: CRAFTS WITH PATTI
Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a novice, join Patti to discover the joy of crafting, express yourself through various mediums, and leave each session with a sense of accomplishment and a handmade work of art. Watervliet Senior Center
Friday, June 28, at 1 p.m.: MUSICAL BINGO
Bring your knowledge of songs from the Good Old Days as we cover the squares on our special Bingo cards. Westview Homes
Wednesday, July 3, at 12:30 p.m.: A JOURNEY THROUGH FOURTH OF JULY HISTORY
Through captivating tales and historical insights, deepen your appreciation for the values of liberty, equality, and unity that define us as Americans. Westview Homes
Wednesday, July 10, at 8 a.m.: MASTERING YOUR SMARTPHONE
Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, our expert instructors will teach you everything from setting up your device to mastering essential features like calls, messaging, apps, and more. Westview Homes
Thursday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, July 17, at 12:30 p.m.: GUIDED MEDITATION
Join us as we explore mindfulness techniques to calm the mind, soothe the soul, and cultivate a deeper sense of well-being. Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or new to meditation, our program will lead you through a rejuvenating session, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed. Westview Homes
Monday, July 22, at 1 p.m.: BOOK CLUB: “DAISY JONES AND THE SIX” BY TAYLOR JENKINS REID
Through interviews and narratives, the book explores themes of fame, love and creative fulfillment, making it a compelling read for music and fiction enthusiasts alike. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m.: BOARD GAME BONANZA
Join us for a day packed with laughter, strategy, and excitement as we roll the dice, draw cards, and plot our way to victory. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a novice player, there’s something for everyone with our diverse selection of classic and modern board games. Westview Homes
Tuesday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN
Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN
Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center
Niskayuna Senior Center
2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna
(518) 372-4969
Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center. *Denotes registration or possible additional fee. Pre-order Gershon’s lunch or bring your own. Coffee service available. Closed the first week of July in observance of Independence Day holiday.
Mondays
10 a.m.: Qigong
10 a.m.: Sewing Club
11 a.m.: Pickleball
12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house
5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg
4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art. Finish old projects or start new ones in a quiet, creative space.
6:45 p.m.: MVP Water Aerobics at the Town Pool. July only.
Tuesdays
9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help; Unite US Resource program with Dottie
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge
11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo
11:30 a.m.: Water Aerobics at the Town Pool. July only.
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: MVP Chair Moves
Wednesdays
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge
10:30 a.m. Sewing Club
11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (June 6 and 20, July 18)
1 p.m.: English Country Dancing (June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25)
Monthly activities
June 6 at 11 a.m.: Book Club: “The Measure” by Nikki Erlich; birthday celebration
June 7 at 11 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group
June 11 at 11 a.m.: St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic
June 13 at 12:30 p.m.: Quilling Paper Art*
June 18 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop
June 18 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*
June 20 at 10:30 a.m.: Watercolor with Edie
June 20 at 12:30 p.m.: Movie Club with Jim
June 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Hearing checks with Toni
June 25 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*
June 25 at 12:30 p.m.: Mosaic jewelry*
July 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*; 11 a.m. St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic
July 11 at 11 a.m.: Book Club: “The Women” by Kristen Hannah; birthday celebration
July 16 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop; 10:30 a.m. Art with Laurel-le, pastels*
July 23: Art with Laurel-le, pastels*
July 25 at 12:30 p.m.: Watercolor with Edie