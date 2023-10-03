LifePath
28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany
www.lifepathny.org;
(518) 465-3322
Supportive services for older adults. To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities; (518) 465-332
Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]
Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]
Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]
Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays at 10 a.m.:
LINE DANCING WITH LU
Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center
Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS
Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING
Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: DOMINOES
Join us for an afternoon of fun playing dominoes. Westview Homes Apartments
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS
Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS
The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO
Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 2 p.m.: POPCORN AND A MOVIE
Come join to watch highly recommended movies with free popcorn every Wednesday at the community lounge. Westview Homes Apartments
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: MEN’S GROUP
Are you an older man looking for a place to be yourself and meet with other men in a respectful space? A men’s group is a healing and enriching place to share your experiences and listen as others share theirs. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY
This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10:15 a.m.: TEA TIME WOMEN’S GROUP
Come and join other women for a cup of tea and conversation. Bring your own mug, liquid refreshment provided. No fee, registration not required.
Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE
Are you interested in a variety of board games. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY
Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments
Niskayuna Senior Center
2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna
(518) 372-4969
Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.
Mondays
10 a.m.: Qigong (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)
11 a.m.: Pickleball (Oct. 2, 23 and 30)
12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)
4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here. (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)
5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)
Tuesdays
9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class; Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Oct. 3 and 17)
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge
11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: Chair Moves
Wednesdays
6:30 p.m.: CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan
Thursdays
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge, 11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Oct. 5 and 26)
Monthly Activities
Oct. 5: Book Group at 11 a.m. – “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy” by Karen Abbott; October Birthday Celebration and watercolor with Edie at 12:30 p.m.
Oct 6: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group at 11 a.m. Call to schedule at (518) 867-4999, ext. 9877. Walk-ins always welcome.
Oct. 10: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.
Oct. 12: Entertainment with Never Too Late at noon
Oct. 14: SAS Workshop with Deb Carpenter – Palette Knife from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: American Red Cross Blood Drive at 1 p.m.
Oct. 17: Coffee with a Cop at 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19: Art with SAS – Block Printing Class at 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: Proctors trip to see “Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical” at 12:15 p.m.