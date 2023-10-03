LifePath

28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany

www.lifepathny.org;

(518) 465-3322

Supportive services for older adults. To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities; (518) 465-332

Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]

Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]

Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays at 10 a.m.:

LINE DANCING WITH LU

Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center

Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS

Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING

Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: DOMINOES

Join us for an afternoon of fun playing dominoes. Westview Homes Apartments

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS

Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS

The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO

Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 2 p.m.: POPCORN AND A MOVIE

Come join to watch highly recommended movies with free popcorn every Wednesday at the community lounge. Westview Homes Apartments

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: MEN’S GROUP

Are you an older man looking for a place to be yourself and meet with other men in a respectful space? A men’s group is a healing and enriching place to share your experiences and listen as others share theirs. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY

This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10:15 a.m.: TEA TIME WOMEN’S GROUP

Come and join other women for a cup of tea and conversation. Bring your own mug, liquid refreshment provided. No fee, registration not required.

Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE

Are you interested in a variety of board games. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments

Niskayuna Senior Center

2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna

(518) 372-4969

Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.

Mondays

10 a.m.: Qigong (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)

11 a.m.: Pickleball (Oct. 2, 23 and 30)

12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)

4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here. (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)

5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg (Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30)

Tuesdays

9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class; Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Oct. 3 and 17)

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge

11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: Chair Moves

Wednesdays

6:30 p.m.: CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan

Thursdays

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge, 11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Oct. 5 and 26)

Monthly Activities

Oct. 5: Book Group at 11 a.m. – “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy” by Karen Abbott; October Birthday Celebration and watercolor with Edie at 12:30 p.m.

Oct 6: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group at 11 a.m. Call to schedule at (518) 867-4999, ext. 9877. Walk-ins always welcome.

Oct. 10: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.

Oct. 12: Entertainment with Never Too Late at noon

Oct. 14: SAS Workshop with Deb Carpenter – Palette Knife from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: American Red Cross Blood Drive at 1 p.m.

Oct. 17: Coffee with a Cop at 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: Art with SAS – Block Printing Class at 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Proctors trip to see “Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical” at 12:15 p.m.