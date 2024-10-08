Organization empowers autistic students on their path to college success

MAYFIELD, N.Y. – Though the fall semester at Transitions has already begun, teens and young adults looking for an accredited post-secondary program to further their education can now apply for the 2025 spring semester.

Transitions, an affiliate of The Arc Lexington, offers a tailored curriculum that empowers young adults with autism and learning differences to succeed in college, employment and independent living. With a history of success in guiding students on their educational and professional journey, Transitions is at the forefront of creating pathways to achievements.

Imagine a student stepping onto a college campus with confidence and purpose, ready to embrace the challenges ahead. This is the vision that drives Transitions, a leading organization to provide young adults with personalized support and innovative strategies. With its flagship campus in Mayfield, additional locations in Albany and Cobleskill, and partnerships with a variety of other college institutions and businesses, Transitions is well-positioned to support students throughout the region.

The Transitions semester begins with specialized trips, a special move-in day, and social events and activities starting Jan. 2 to allow students to acclimate to their new environment, followed by classes starting Jan. 16. Students in the college track will then begin taking college classes on Jan. 21 at their local schools – SUNY Fulton Montgomery in Fulton County, SUNY Cobleskill in Schoharie County or UAlbany in Albany County. The semester concludes in May.

What Transitions offers:

• Personalized support: Each student receives one-on-one coaching and mentorship, tailored to their unique needs and aspirations, ensuring that they are equipped for success.

• Essential life skills: Comprehensive training in essential life skills, including time management, organization, and self-advocacy, all critical for navigating college life.

Academic coaching: Expert academic support helps students develop effective study habits and achieve their academic goals.

Social success: A focus on social skills and community involvement helps students build lasting relationships and thrive in a new environment.

Future-ready careers: Guidance and support in career exploration and planning prepares students for future employment, aligning their passions with practical opportunities.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed in higher education,” said Penny Rivenburg, Divisional Director of Transitions. “Our program is designed to provide the support and resources that students with autism and learning differences need to thrive in a college environment. We celebrate each student’s journey and are committed to their growth and success.”

Transitions’ holistic approach has already made a significant impact on the lives of many students and their families. With a team of dedicated professionals and a supportive community, Transitions creates an environment where students can grow, learn and succeed.

Prospective students and families interested in learning more about Transitions can attend an open house at its Albany location on Oct. 4. The event will be held from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. at 2 Tower Place, Stuyvesant Plaza, Suite 1. Tours will be provided every hour and families can meet with current students and staff. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visittransitionsusa.org or contact the admissions team at (518) 775-5384.