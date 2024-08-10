Bethlehem Senior Services Department
445 Delaware Ave.,
Delmar
(518) 439-4955, ext. 1176
Check out the Senior Services Department’s latest newsletter at townofbethlehem.org/145/Senior-Services and register for programs by calling (518) 439-4955, ext. 1176. Go on an exciting adventure with us. There is something for everyone.
Clifton Park Senior Community Center
6 Clifton Common Court,
Clifton Park
(518) 383-1343
For information about current services and programs, please visit cliftonpark.org/index.php/services/senior-services/senior-center.
Membership is available for $20.
Mondays: Game room activities, tap dance, jazz dance, chair yoga, beginner clogging, intermediate clogging, discussion group, Rummikub, quilting group, soul line dancing
Tuesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, yoga, dice games, duplicate bridge group, qi-gong and tai chi, scrabble, hand and foot cards, square and round dancing, tai chi for seniors
Wednesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, investment group, ukulele group, dice games, social bridge, bowling, poker, euchre, beginner tai chi for seniors, knitting and crocheting
Thursdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, chorus, Rummikub, yoga, watercolors, modern dance, pinochle, mahjong
Fridays: Tap dance, ballet, orchestra, woodcarving, game room activities, dominoes, jewelry making class, Bingo, Latin line dancing
LifePath
28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany
www.lifepathny.org;
(518) 465-3322
Supportive services for older adults.
To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities;
(518) 465-3322
Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]
Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]
Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]
Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center
Thursdays, Aug. 8, 22 and Sept. 12, 26 at 10 a.m.: CARD MAKING WITH PATTI
An engaging opportunity to craft personalized, handcrafted cards and crafts under the expert guidance of Patti. Suitable for all skill levels. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursdays, Aug. 8, 22 and Sept. 12, 26 at 1 p.m. CRAFTS WITH PATTI
Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a novice, join Patti to discover the joy of crafting, express yourself through various mediums, and leave each session with a sense of accomplishment and a handmade work of art. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.: BLOOD DRIVE
Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.: ACTIVITIES WITH JOANN
Join JoAnn from Eddy Senior Care for a fun-filled hour of enjoyable activities. Whether playing a unique game of Musical or Capital District Bingo, testing your knowledge with a Trivia quiz, or visiting beautiful sights around the world via Armchair Travel, it’s always a good time with JoAnn. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.: SENIOR LEGAL AID
The Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.: FIRE SAFETY
This essential course covers fire prevention, emergency response, and the proper use of fire extinguishers, ensuring you are well-equipped to handle potential fire hazards at home or work. Watervliet Senior Center
Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.: LIFEPATH BOOK CLUB: ‘BANDIT QUEENS’ BY PARINI SHROFF
Discuss this darkly comic and empowering debut novel about Geeta, a woman in rural India who turns her outcast status into a source of strength and solidarity with other women. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN
Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM
Join Kim Maerklein, with NYS Division of Consumer Protection on a deep dive into how to protect your identity, the importance of staying vigilant with your information, and how to react quickly if you do have your identity stolen. Come for lunch and stay for the program, please call ahead for lunch reservation. Westview Homes
Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m.: IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM
Join Kim Maerklein, with NYS Division of Consumer Protection on a deep dive into how to protect your identity, the importance of staying vigilant with your information, and how to react quickly if you do have your identity stolen. Come for lunch and stay for the program, please call ahead for lunch reservation. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.: SENIOR PICNIC
It’s the end of summer picnic for LifePath’s older friends and neighbors. We will enjoy delicious food and snacks along with playing games while tapping our toes to music. Cohoes Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.: SENIOR PICNIC
It’s the end of summer picnic for LifePath’s older friends and neighbors. We will enjoy delicious food and snacks along with playing games while tapping our toes to music. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN
Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Westview Homes
Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU
Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center
Mondays at 10:30 a.m.: GENTLE CHAIR YOGA AND NIA
Join Karine for a morning routine of chair yoga. Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: VIRTUAL TAI CHI FOR BETTER BALANCE
Tai chi helps train your sense of body in space, a function of both the sensory neurons in the inner ear and stretch receptors in the muscles and ligaments. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS
Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING
Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.: CANNONAIRES SENIOR CHOIR
If you love music and enjoy sharing your voice, this is the perfect group for you. Gather with a wonderful community every week for an uplifting musical experience. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 1 p.m.: EFT- EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE
Join Tony Parker, a certified EFT trainer and practitioner, in bi-weekly sessions to understand EFT’s principles, techniques, and its application for relieving negative emotions, anxiety and barriers to happiness. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS
Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Knitting, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and so many more have been completed. This is an in-person activity and all are welcome. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS
The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: DINE AND DAB – LUNCH AND BINGO
Join us for a scrumptious lunch and an exciting game of BINGO, where fun prizes await the winners. Watervliet Senior Center
Thursdays at noon: DINE AND DAB – LUNCH AND BINGO
Join us for a scrumptious lunch and an exciting game of BINGO, where fun prizes await the winners. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW
Whether you’re looking for a partner or an opponent, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some lively pool action. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY
This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: VIRTUAL CHAIR YOGA
Work to your best ability in a completely seated position, no standing required. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE
Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 1:30 p.m.: KARAOKE
Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. Westview Homes Apartments
Niskayuna Senior Center
2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna
(518) 372-4969
Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center. *Denotes registration or possible additional fee. Pre-order Gershon’s lunch or bring your own. Coffee service available. The September calendar continues to take shape, but be sure to check us out at www.niskayuna.org under “Departments” and “Senior Center” for updates and schedules for art, exercise, meals and more.
We’re currently putting together a Learn and Play Bridge program. Teachers will be available most Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. Call for more info.
Mondays in August
10 a.m.: Qigong
11 a.m.: Pickleball
12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house
4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art. Finish old projects or start new ones in a quiet, creative space.
5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg
Tuesdays in August
9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Aug. 6 and 20); Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Aug. 6 and 20)
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge
11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL, and coffee service
Thursdays in August
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge
10:30 a.m.: Sewing Club
11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Aug. 15 and 29)
1 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Aug. 8 and 22)
Monthly Activities
Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m.: Watercolor with Edie
Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.: St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic
Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop
Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m.: Charcoal Throw Learning Workshop
Niskayuna Senior Center September 2024
Tuesdays:
9a – 12 pm Tom’s Computer Class &/or Ancestry help (9/3, 17); Unite US Resource Program w Dottie (9/3, 17)
10a Tai Chi – UL
10a – 2p Open for Indoor/Outdoor Socialization/Coffee service
10a – Cards, Mahjong, Bridge
11a CDPHP Total Body Combo FREE – UL (9/3, 10, 17, 24, 30)
12p – Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1p MVP Chair Moves – UL (9/10, 17, 24, 30)
English Country Dancing – UL (9/3)
Thursdays:
9a – 3p Open for Indoor/Outdoor Socialization/Coffee service
9:30-11a Learn to play Bridge! Teachers avail. most Thursdays. Join us!
10a Tai Chi – UL
10a – Cards, Mahjong, 10:30a Sewing Club; 11am Bocci & Pickleball
12p – Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1p Trinity Health Chair Yoga (9/12, 26)
1p English Country Dancing (9/5, 19)
Monthly Activities:
Sept. 5 – 11a Book Club – The Story of Arthur Truluv – Elizabeth Berg; September B’Day celebration
Sept. 6 – 11a Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group – Feel free to call and sched. @ 518-867-4999 x.9877 for upcoming weeks and gen’l info; walk-ins always welcome!
Sept. 10 – 11a St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic
Sept. 12 – 12:30p Water colors with Edie!
Sept. 17 – 10a Coffee w a Cop
Sept. 24 – Electric City Barn Art Reception
Sept. 26 – 12:30a Pollock Learning Workshop – learn and create!