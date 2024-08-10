Bethlehem Senior Services Department

445 Delaware Ave.,

Delmar

(518) 439-4955, ext. 1176

Check out the Senior Services Department’s latest newsletter at townofbethlehem.org/145/Senior-Services and register for programs by calling (518) 439-4955, ext. 1176. Go on an exciting adventure with us. There is something for everyone.

Clifton Park Senior Community Center

6 Clifton Common Court,

Clifton Park

(518) 383-1343

For information about current services and programs, please visit cliftonpark.org/index.php/services/senior-services/senior-center.

Membership is available for $20.

Mondays: Game room activities, tap dance, jazz dance, chair yoga, beginner clogging, intermediate clogging, discussion group, Rummikub, quilting group, soul line dancing

Tuesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, yoga, dice games, duplicate bridge group, qi-gong and tai chi, scrabble, hand and foot cards, square and round dancing, tai chi for seniors

Wednesdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, investment group, ukulele group, dice games, social bridge, bowling, poker, euchre, beginner tai chi for seniors, knitting and crocheting

Thursdays: Exercise to tape, game room activities, chorus, Rummikub, yoga, watercolors, modern dance, pinochle, mahjong

Fridays: Tap dance, ballet, orchestra, woodcarving, game room activities, dominoes, jewelry making class, Bingo, Latin line dancing

LifePath

28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany

www.lifepathny.org;

(518) 465-3322

Supportive services for older adults.

To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities;

(518) 465-3322

Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]

Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]

Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]

Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.: JUST SAY YES TO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

This class, led by Kristyn, a registered dietitian affiliated with the Regional Food Bank, will provide simple and delicious methods to integrate more fruits and vegetables into your menu. Please note that registration is required for this session. Cohoes Senior Center

Thursdays, Aug. 8, 22 and Sept. 12, 26 at 10 a.m.: CARD MAKING WITH PATTI

An engaging opportunity to craft personalized, handcrafted cards and crafts under the expert guidance of Patti. Suitable for all skill levels. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursdays, Aug. 8, 22 and Sept. 12, 26 at 1 p.m. CRAFTS WITH PATTI

Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a novice, join Patti to discover the joy of crafting, express yourself through various mediums, and leave each session with a sense of accomplishment and a handmade work of art. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.: BLOOD DRIVE

Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.: ACTIVITIES WITH JOANN

Join JoAnn from Eddy Senior Care for a fun-filled hour of enjoyable activities. Whether playing a unique game of Musical or Capital District Bingo, testing your knowledge with a Trivia quiz, or visiting beautiful sights around the world via Armchair Travel, it’s always a good time with JoAnn. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.: SENIOR LEGAL AID

The Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.: FIRE SAFETY

This essential course covers fire prevention, emergency response, and the proper use of fire extinguishers, ensuring you are well-equipped to handle potential fire hazards at home or work. Watervliet Senior Center

Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.: LIFEPATH BOOK CLUB: ‘BANDIT QUEENS’ BY PARINI SHROFF

Discuss this darkly comic and empowering debut novel about Geeta, a woman in rural India who turns her outcast status into a source of strength and solidarity with other women. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN

Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM

Join Kim Maerklein, with NYS Division of Consumer Protection on a deep dive into how to protect your identity, the importance of staying vigilant with your information, and how to react quickly if you do have your identity stolen. Come for lunch and stay for the program, please call ahead for lunch reservation. Westview Homes

Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m.: IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM

Join Kim Maerklein, with NYS Division of Consumer Protection on a deep dive into how to protect your identity, the importance of staying vigilant with your information, and how to react quickly if you do have your identity stolen. Come for lunch and stay for the program, please call ahead for lunch reservation. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.: SENIOR PICNIC

It’s the end of summer picnic for LifePath’s older friends and neighbors. We will enjoy delicious food and snacks along with playing games while tapping our toes to music. Cohoes Senior Center

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.: SENIOR PICNIC

It’s the end of summer picnic for LifePath’s older friends and neighbors. We will enjoy delicious food and snacks along with playing games while tapping our toes to music. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.: NUTRITION EDUCATION WITH JILLIAN

Discover the keys to maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while learning practical tips and tricks to improve your overall well-being. Westview Homes

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU

Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.: GENTLE CHAIR YOGA AND NIA

Join Karine for a morning routine of chair yoga. Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: VIRTUAL TAI CHI FOR BETTER BALANCE

Tai chi helps train your sense of body in space, a function of both the sensory neurons in the inner ear and stretch receptors in the muscles and ligaments. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS

Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING

Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.: CANNONAIRES SENIOR CHOIR

If you love music and enjoy sharing your voice, this is the perfect group for you. Gather with a wonderful community every week for an uplifting musical experience. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 1 p.m.: EFT- EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE

Join Tony Parker, a certified EFT trainer and practitioner, in bi-weekly sessions to understand EFT’s principles, techniques, and its application for relieving negative emotions, anxiety and barriers to happiness. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS

Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Knitting, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and so many more have been completed. This is an in-person activity and all are welcome. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS

The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: DINE AND DAB – LUNCH AND BINGO

Join us for a scrumptious lunch and an exciting game of BINGO, where fun prizes await the winners. Watervliet Senior Center

Thursdays at noon: DINE AND DAB – LUNCH AND BINGO

Join us for a scrumptious lunch and an exciting game of BINGO, where fun prizes await the winners. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 9 a.m.: POOL CREW

Whether you’re looking for a partner or an opponent, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some lively pool action. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY

This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: VIRTUAL CHAIR YOGA

Work to your best ability in a completely seated position, no standing required. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE

Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 1:30 p.m.: KARAOKE

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. Westview Homes Apartments

Niskayuna Senior Center

2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna

(518) 372-4969

Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center. *Denotes registration or possible additional fee. Pre-order Gershon’s lunch or bring your own. Coffee service available. The September calendar continues to take shape, but be sure to check us out at www.niskayuna.org under “Departments” and “Senior Center” for updates and schedules for art, exercise, meals and more.

We’re currently putting together a Learn and Play Bridge program. Teachers will be available most Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. Call for more info.

Mondays in August

10 a.m.: Qigong

11 a.m.: Pickleball

12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house

4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art. Finish old projects or start new ones in a quiet, creative space.

5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg

Tuesdays in August

9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Aug. 6 and 20); Unite US Resource program with Dottie (Aug. 6 and 20)

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge

11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL, and coffee service

Thursdays in August

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge

10:30 a.m.: Sewing Club

11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Aug. 15 and 29)

1 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Aug. 8 and 22)

Monthly Activities

Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m.: Watercolor with Edie

Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.: St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic

Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.: Coffee with a Cop

Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m.: Charcoal Throw Learning Workshop

Niskayuna Senior Center September 2024

Tuesdays:

9a – 12 pm Tom’s Computer Class &/or Ancestry help (9/3, 17); Unite US Resource Program w Dottie (9/3, 17)

10a Tai Chi – UL

10a – 2p Open for Indoor/Outdoor Socialization/Coffee service

10a – Cards, Mahjong, Bridge

11a CDPHP Total Body Combo FREE – UL (9/3, 10, 17, 24, 30)

12p – Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1p MVP Chair Moves – UL (9/10, 17, 24, 30)

English Country Dancing – UL (9/3)

Thursdays:

9a – 3p Open for Indoor/Outdoor Socialization/Coffee service

9:30-11a Learn to play Bridge! Teachers avail. most Thursdays. Join us!

10a Tai Chi – UL

10a – Cards, Mahjong, 10:30a Sewing Club; 11am Bocci & Pickleball

12p – Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1p Trinity Health Chair Yoga (9/12, 26)

1p English Country Dancing (9/5, 19)

Monthly Activities:

Sept. 5 – 11a Book Club – The Story of Arthur Truluv – Elizabeth Berg; September B’Day celebration

Sept. 6 – 11a Alzheimer’s Assoc. Caregiver Support Group – Feel free to call and sched. @ 518-867-4999 x.9877 for upcoming weeks and gen’l info; walk-ins always welcome!

Sept. 10 – 11a St. Peter’s Health Partners Blood Pressure Clinic

Sept. 12 – 12:30p Water colors with Edie!

Sept. 17 – 10a Coffee w a Cop

Sept. 24 – Electric City Barn Art Reception

Sept. 26 – 12:30a Pollock Learning Workshop – learn and create!