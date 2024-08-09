August

8 Thursday

Emma Olson Magic

Interactive magic for the whole family, 6 p.m. Henry Hudson Park in Bethlehem.

Pick-up Games and Popsicles

Join us for pick-up games and refreshments on the Library’s Back Lawn, 7 p.m. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Dog Man Afternoon

Hey, Supa-buddies! Show off your Dog Man smarts during our trivia game, use our button machine to make your very own badge, and practice creating graphic novels like author Dav Pilkey in the writer’s corner, 2 p.m. For ages 6 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

9 Friday

Set a World Record

Try your hand at setting a real world record at one of our five challenge stations. Can you beat the record for the farthest ping pong ball ever thrown into a cup? How about the quickest lap in MarioKart? There’s only one way to find out, 2-5 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Out of the Box Adventures

Rhona Koretzky, an avid traveler and Friends of the Library travel coordinator, will share adventures that are “out of the box,” including a few she has been on and some she hopes to take part in, 10:30 a.m. She’ll also give participants an opportunity to share their own adventures. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Hooked on Nature Fiber Arts Meet-Up

Grab your yarn, needles, and lawn chairs and get outdoors into the fresh air with other fiber arts hobbyists in a lovely natural setting, 3-4:30 p.m. Camp Saratoga on Scout Road in Wilton. Registration is highly recommended at least one day in advance. To register please visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321 or email [email protected].

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation promotes well-being from the inside-out. Each class over Zoom will include instruction, a guided-practice exercise, and Q&A, noon. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

10 Saturday

Circus in the Park

Be prepared for ground performances and make sure to look up as we fill the vertical tent space to gravity defying feats of honed circus skill because Bindlestiff prides itself on being an integral part of America’s outstanding folk traditions of circus, sideshow, and vaudeville, noon. Tickets cost $25 per person, $5 for 12 and under. Prospect Park, 65 Prospect Park Road, Troy. For more information, visit bindlestiff.org.

Wildlife Tales

Join us for outdoor story time in the shade. After the story, we’ll take a walk on the trails and look for signs of wildlife, 10 a.m. For ages 2-6, with an adult. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Salamander Search Party

Are you curious about cute, colorful amphibians? Excellent, because so are we! We will look under logs and rocks for salamanders and other creatures that live in the nooks and crannies of the forest floor, 2-3:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Theatresports!

Theatresports is the fast, silly, high-stakes show where two teams of improvisers face off. Come cheer on your favorites in the finals, 8 p.m. Tickets cost $9-$18. MOPCO:The Mopco Improv Theatre, 10 North Jay St., Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 577-6726 or visit www.mopco.org.

11 Sunday

Nature Walk

Join us to enjoy a leisurely walk through the summer woods and learn about the nature of summer, 2 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals, $15 for families. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. For more information or to register, call (518) 875-6935 or visit landisarboretum.org.

12 Monday

Summer Walking in Nature

Summer is the perfect time of year to get into the healthy habit of walking outdoors. These walks usually cover about 1.5 miles of trail, 10:30 a.m. Registration is required at least one business day in advanced. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

Vacation Coasters

Make a keepsake coaster about your travels or dream destinations. Supplies will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own photos, maps, etc., 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Art Adventure: Paint with Nature

Leave the paintbrushes at home and experiment using natural objects as brushes or stamps to paint creative art projects, 10 a.m. For ages 5 and up. Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

13 Tuesday

Time Jump Tuesday: Ancient Egypt

Learn about life in ancient Egypt and work on an ancient Egypt-themed activity, 3 p.m. For ages 7-12. Teens welcome! Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Mindfulness Walk

You are invited to slow down and engage with nature, experiencing it through all your senses during a guided walk inspired by the Japanese practice of forest bathing, 9 a.m. The goal of this walk is to tune in to the present moment while immersing our senses in the sights and sounds of the forest. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Roll & Draw Pictures

Join us for a craft and fun. For grades K-5, with an adult, 2 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Adventures in New York State History

Bruce W. Dearstyne will share stories from his recent books, “The Spirit of New York: Defining Events in the Empire State’s History” (2022), “The Crucible of Public Policy: New York Courts in the Progressive Era” (2022) and “Progressive New York: Change and Reform in the Empire State, 1900-1920: A Reader” (2024) and reflect on the lessons of history, 6:30 p.m. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit guilderlandlibrary.org.

Book Buddies

Join us for an ability-inclusive book club. We’ll read books in the Tales from Deckawoo Drive series by Kate DiCamillo, play games, and make crafts, 4 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

‘Trolls: Band Together’

Enjoy the excitement and beauty of the historic Palace Theatre, while offering fun, safe and positive opportunities to become engaged in the arts, 1 p.m. For this series, the theatre opens one hour prior to showtime for fun and educational activities. Free. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3335 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

Pet Parade

Bring your pet for a parade around The Green. There will also be games and a center ring for tricks, 6:30 p.m. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier and may be walked, carried or in a wagon. You are responsible for cleaning up after your pet. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

14 Wednesday

Round Lake Preserve Wetland Exploration

Start with a leisurely stroll down the boardwalk while learning about the organisms that call the preserve home, 1:30 p.m. Then end the program with a fun scavenger hunt to earn a prize! Registration is suggested. Round Lake Preserve, 401 New York 67, Mechanicville. To sign up, email [email protected], visit the website at wiltonpreserve.org, or call the office at (518) 450-0321.

Wacky Wednesday: Oversized Games

Library fun for preschool-grade 5, with an adult, 10 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Morning Yoga

Get up and move with this refreshing and relaxing morning yoga class with a certified yoga instructor, 10 a.m. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

15 Thursday

Finding Nemo Jr.

Featuring memorable songs and lovable characters such as Marlin, Nemo, Dory, Crush and more, 6 p.m. Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem.

Carolyn Shapiro

Carolyn Shapiro is an award-winning old-time banjo player and songwriter from the Southern Adirondacks whose sound is rooted in the old songs of Appalachia, 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Refreshments available. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction.

Star Parties

Come view the stars and planets in Landis’ dark skies with members of the Albany Area Amateur Astronomers at Landis Arboretum, 7:30 p.m. A variety of telescopes will be set up for viewing the heavens, revealing nebulae, star clusters, galaxies, double stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Cost is free but donations to the Arboretum greatly appreciated. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. For more information or to register, call (518) 875-6935 or visit landisarboretum.org.

Summer Jamboree

Celebrate Summer Reading with us at our Library Jamboree, 6:30-7:30 p.m. We will have crafts, games, and a visit from the Kona Ice truck. For ages 1-17; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. One free Kona Ice ticket will be given to each child at check-in. Additional Kona Ice will be available for purchase. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

16 Friday

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation promotes well-being from the inside-out. Each class over Zoom will include instruction, a guided-practice exercise, and Q&A, noon. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

17 Saturday

Theatresports!

Theatresports is the fast, silly, high-stakes show where two teams of improvisers face off. Come cheer on your favorites in the finals, 8 p.m. Tickets cost $9-$18. MOPCO:The Mopco Improv Theatre, 10 North Jay St., Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 577-6726 or visit www.mopco.org

The Earth on Turtle’s Back

Dr. Joseph Bruchac will dazzle audiences and share Native American creation stories and music from the Northeastern woodlands, engaging children and adults alike, 2 p.m. World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. For more information, call (518) 793-2773 or visit worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Saturday matinee: ‘The Goonies’

Get ready for our Saturday Adventure Movie Matinees on the following dates in the Community Room. Bring a blanket to get comfy on the floor if you want. Shows start at 2 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Five Rivers Scavenger Hunt

Stop in at the visitor center to pick up a trail map and a scavenger hunt page with a list of activities to complete, rather than items to collect, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Bugs After Bedtime

Have you ever wondered why fireflies glow? Or maybe you’ve noticed the colors of the moths at night? We’ll be bugging out and looking at different insects that come out only at night, 8 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes and leave your bug spray at home! Meet at the visitor center. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

18 Sunday

Brunswick Elks Car Show

Enjoy a car show in a park-like setting with food and beverage by the Brunswick Elks, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to all cars and trucks. Brunswick Elks Lodge, 665 Brunswick Road.

19 Monday

Adult Coloring

Seasonal coloring sheets (printed on sturdy paper), colored pencils, and fine-liners will be provided, as well as refreshments, 6 p.m. Registration is required. This event is free and open to the public. Troy Public Library, 100 2nd St., Troy. Visit www.thetroylibrary.org, or call (518) 274-7071 to book a spot.

Craft and Play

Come in out of the heat and cool off with some fun indoor play and a craft. There will be different kinds of blocks, sensory toys, puppets and more, 10 a.m. For ages 3 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

20 Tuesday

Time Jump Tuesday: Ancient Rome

Learn about life in ancient Rome and work on an ancient Rome-themed activity, 3 p.m. For ages 7-12. Teens welcome! Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Geocaching

Looking for adventure? Come learn about geocaching. It’s like a scavenger hunt for all ages and skill levels, 6 p.m. Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Tape-tastic Art

Join us for a craft and fun. For grades K-5, with an adult, 2 p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

‘The Princess and the Frog’

Enjoy the excitement and beauty of the historic Palace Theatre, while offering fun, safe and positive opportunities to become engaged in the arts, 1 p.m. For this series, the theatre opens one hour prior to showtime for fun and educational activities. Free. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3335 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

Teen Tie-Dye Tote Bags

Join us for a tote bag tie-dyeing party, 4 p.m. We will provide the supplies and refreshments for you to enjoy while you create your masterpiece. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

21 Wednesday

Midday Tech

We will discuss the basics of using Chromebooks, laptops or other mobile tech and answer your technology questions, noon. Registration is required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Solar Frogs for Young Coders

A fun, interactive program for parents and kids to build solar-powered frogs together and practice pre-coding skills through engaging technology games, 5:30 p.m. For grades 1-2, with an adult. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Morning Yoga

Get up and move with this refreshing and relaxing morning yoga class with a certified yoga instructor, 10 a.m. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Wacky Wednesday: Water Play

Library fun for preschool-grade 5, with an adult, 10 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

22 Thursday

Terrarium Gardening

Use your creativity and a canning jar to make a terrarium, 4 p.m. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

23 Friday

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Mario, Princess Peach, and Toad search for Mario’s brother Luigi. They must defeat the evil Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom, 2 p.m. For all ages, with an adult. Rated PG; 92 mins. This will be a family-friendly environment: some lights remain on and children are free to move around. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Hooked on Nature Fiber Arts Meet-Up

Grab your yarn, needles, and lawn chairs and get outdoors into the fresh air with other fiber arts hobbyists in a lovely natural setting, 3-4:30 p.m. Camp Saratoga on Scout Road in Wilton. Registration is highly recommended at least one day in advance. To register please visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321 or email [email protected].

24 Saturday

Board Game Social

From party games to turn-based strategy, play a little bit of everything, 1-4 p.m. Recommended for adults ages 18-28. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

ASL for Beginners

Join us on Zoom for an hour of American Sign Language learning, 3:30 p.m. This beginner-friendly program will cover some sign language basics. For adults and teens in grades 9-12. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Chris Thomas and his Smoke Dancers

Highlighted by lightning footwork that seems to float on air, the Smoke Dance is a traditional social dance of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, 2 p.m. World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. For more information, call (518) 793-2773 or visit worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Pollinator Power

Visit our insect info table by the pollinator gardens, 10-11:30 a.m. We’ll have kid-friendly activities and information on how you can support pollinators at home. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Family Fun: Cicada Summer

You can’t have the “dog days” of summer without dogday cicadas in upstate New York. Unlike periodical cicadas, these remarkable insects fill the forest with their song every summer when the temperatures rise, 1 p.m. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

25 Sunday

Bleecker Consort

Bleecker Consort will travel through years of music with instruments both unusual and familiar. With special guests, Trio Tramontana, 3 p.m. Cost is $15. Shaker Heritage Society, 25 Meeting House Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-7890 or visit home.shakerheritage.org.

26 Monday

End of Summer Movie Night: ‘School of Rock’

Join us during the final week of summer for a screening of this family comedy (PG-13, 108 min., 6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

27 Tuesday

Countdown to Kindergarten

A special program just for kindergarteners! Afterward, you can climb onboard a Shenendehowa school bus and meet a bus driver in the Library parking lot, 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. For children entering Kindergarten. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

28 Wednesday

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Enjoy the excitement and beauty of the historic Palace Theatre, while offering fun, safe and positive opportunities to become engaged in the arts, 1 p.m. For this series, the theatre opens one hour prior to showtime for fun and educational activities. Free. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3335 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

31 Saturday

Theatresports!

Theatresports is the fast, silly, high-stakes show where two teams of improvisers face off. Come cheer on your favorites in the finals, 8 p.m. Tickets cost $9-$18. MOPCO:The Mopco Improv Theatre, 10 North Jay St., Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 577-6726 or visit www.mopco.orgS7

Guided Walk: Beaver Tree Trail

A favorite with families, this trail features several scenic overlooks and close approaches to Beaver Pond, with excellent opportunities to enjoy the flowers and animals that call the area home, 2 p.m. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

September

5 Thursday

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are always welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

7 Saturday

Fall Plant, Book, and Bake Sale

Also Sunday. There will be hundreds of perennials, shrubs, grasses, and trees for a range of conditions, including many unusual varieties. Gardeners return year after year for strong, vibrant plants. This year we’ll have a nice selection of organic vegetable seedlings and herbs as well as some lovely hanging baskets, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. For more information or to register, call (518) 875-6935 or visit landisarboretum.org.

Stream Adventure

Roll up your pants and get ready to dip your rainboots in the cool Vlomankill. We will use maps to navigate our way to the stream before turning over rocks and learning about the creatures that live in a stream habitat, 2 p.m. For all ages. Wear boots or shoes that can get wet. No flipflops, please. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

9 Monday

Birding Ecuador

This is one of a series of monthly indoor presentations from the Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club (HMBC), 6:30 p.m. Details about this and other club presentations and excursions at Five Rivers are available at www.hmbc.net. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

12 Thursday

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are always welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

13 Friday

Peter Frampton

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Peter Frampton, is celebrating 60 years of touring by heading back out on the road for “The Positively Thankful Tour,” 8 p.m. Tickets start at $70.50. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3335 or visit www.palacealbany.org.

14 Saturday

Harvest Craft Fair

Also Sunday. Bring your family for a fun filled weekend featuring a petting zoo, sheep shearing, tours, demonstrations, live music, food, over 85 vendors, and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is donation based. Shaker Heritage Society, 25 Meeting House Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-7890 or visit home.shakerheritage.org.

Five Rivers Fall Festival

There will be something for everyone at the 42nd annual Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

19 Thursday

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

26 Thursday

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

28 Saturday

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Watch Night Walk

The comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will be in the sky. Enjoy a night walk exploring the sights, sounds and smells of the autumn night, keeping our fingers crossed at the chance of seeing this comet, 8-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals, $15 for families. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. For more information or to register, call (518) 875-6935 or visit landisarboretum.org.